HRD Minister Says Mulling Reduction of Syllabus as Govt Remains Wary of Opening Schools Post Aug 15

Rising number of novel coronavirus cases in India has forced the government to take a decision on reducing the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year. All the educational institutions across the country were closed and exams were halted as soon the lockdown was announced to curb the further spread of the virus.

Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry earlier had said that schools and colleges can reopen post August 15 after consulting with the Union Home Ministry, Health Ministry, and respective state governments.

According to sources in HRD Ministry, it was decided today that the safety of children is top most priority, hence, schools will not open till situation normalises.

Meanwhile, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted, "In view of the current circumstances and after receiving a lot of requests from parents and teachers, we are contemplating the option of reduction in the syllabus and instructional hours for the coming academic year."

The HRD ministry on Monday began consultation with states and other stakeholders on reopening of schools which have been closed since March due to Covid-19 pandemic. In the meeting chaired by Secretary School Education, Anita Karwal, the state education secretaries also deliberated upon health and safety of students, hygiene measures in schools and issues regarding online and digital education.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of a slew of measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

A 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day. While the government has announced easing of certain restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

The government had on May 30 announced phase-wise easing of restrictions, while the lockdown will continue in containment zones till June 30. It said schools, colleges and coaching institutes will be opened after consultation with states and UTs.

"State governments and UT administrations may hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on reopening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July," the home ministry had said.

However, the announcement has rung alarm bells among parents who believe the move will be unsafe.

More than 4 lakh parents from across the country petitioned the government demanding that schools should not be reopened unless the Covid-19 situation improves or a vaccine is ready.

According to the health ministry, the coronavirus toll rose to 7,200 with 271 more deaths and the number of infections climbed to 2,56,611 in India on Monday after a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases.

The country registered more than 9,000 cases of coronavirus for the fifth day in a row on Monday.