1-min read

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to Announce JEE Main and NEET Examination Dates on May 5

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had deferred the JEE Main exam 2020, which was to be conducted on April 5,7,8, and 11, in the last week of May.

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2020, 4:53 PM IST
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to Announce JEE Main and NEET Examination Dates on May 5
Representative image

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is expected announce fresh dates for the JEE (Main) and the NEET exams -- to be taken by engineering and medical aspirants -- on May 5.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had deferred the JEE Main exam 2020, which was to be conducted on April 5,7,8, and 11, to the last week of May. The NEET exam, which was scheduled for May 3, was also postponed as the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic was extended.

The NTA had earlier extended the date for correction of application of both the exams till May 3. Although the agency had not specified the dates for the examinations, it had indicated that they may take place at the end of June.

