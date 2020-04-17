HRD Minister Urges Private Schools to Reconsider Annual Fee Hike, Quarterly Fee Payment Structure

New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday urged private schools to reconsider their decisions on annual fee hike and collecting fee quarterly during the lockdown.

"I urge private schools to reconsider decisions on annual fee hike, collecting fee quarterly during lockdown. I hope state education departments will address the fee issue keeping in mind the concerns of parents and schools," he said.

"A few states have taken positive steps to address school fee-related issues during lockdown, hope others will consider too," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

