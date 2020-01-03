HRD Ministry Accepts Allahabad University VC's Resignation Over Corruption Charges
He was also summoned by the National Commission for Women last week over allegations of improper handling of sexual harassment complaints and lack of grievance redressal mechanism for female students.
File photo of Allahabad University. (allahabad.nic.in)
New Delhi The resignation of Allahabad University Vice Chancellor Ratan Lal Hangloo, who was under the scanner over alleged financial and administrative irregularities, has been accepted, officials said Friday.
His resignation was sent by the HRD Ministry to Rashtrapati Bhawan and it has been approved, officials told PTI. Hangloo had resigned on Wednesday.
He was under the scanner since 2016 over irregularities. Hangloo was also summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) last week over allegations of improper handling of sexual harassment complaints and lack of grievance redressal mechanism for female students.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Microsoft is Ending Windows 7 Support on January 14, Here’s How to Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free
- Varun Dhawan Marries Sara Ali Khan in New Still from Coolie No 1
- PUBG Mobile is Yet Again Copying Call of Duty Mobile With ‘Domination Mode’
- If The FASTag For Your Car Is Not Read by Scanners at Toll Plazas, Your Trip is Free
- FASTag Payments Can Be Made From UPI And Mobile Wallets Including Paytm And PhonePe