Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

HRD Ministry Advises States to Provide Mid-day Meals to Students Till Schools Are Shut Due to Covid-19

Mid-day meals or food security allowance should be provided to students till schools are closed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, urges HRD Ministry.

IANS

Updated:March 20, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
HRD Ministry Advises States to Provide Mid-day Meals to Students Till Schools Are Shut Due to Covid-19
Representative Image.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development advised states on Friday to provide mid-day meals or food security allowance to students till schools are closed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"As the country is passing through difficult times of corona outbreak, the states and union territories are advised to provide hot-cooked mid-day meals or food security allowance to students whichever is feasible till schools are closed," the HRD Ministry said in a letter to states.

