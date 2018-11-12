English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HRD Ministry Approves Process of Constitution of New Boards of Governors for IIMs
File photo of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The HRD Ministry today approved the process of constitution of new boards of governors for the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) according to the IIM Act, 2017.
"The process of constitution of boards for IIMs, which have been given full powers to run the institutions, is a major development that signals complete autonomy of quality institutions in higher education and will ensure quality expansion of higher education," Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said.
Under the Act, the IIMs have been provided comprehensive autonomy for the first time.
In accordance with the spirit of the Act, the government has decided to immediately withdraw the government nominees who are in excess of the provisions of the Act. This will pave way for complete control of the institutions by reputed academicians and alumni, Javadekar said.
The process of constitution of the boards would be kicked off with three ex-officio members selecting the chairperson who would lead the further process of constitution of the boards as laid down under the Act.
Thereafter, the board comprising the chairperson and ex-officio members will co-opt five alumni from every IIM who will normally be the current serving members, except in cases of ineligibility.
In the first meeting of the board, the regulations for selection of for eminent persons and two faculty members would be framed and based on this, normally the current serving persons would be selected for a full term. This process is expected to be completed before December 15. On completion of the constitution of the boards, the rules under the IIM Act would be issued... which would bring out the operational details more clearly, Javadekar added.
