HRD Ministry Awards Eminence Status to Five Public Institutes Including IIT-Kharagpur, Madras & BHU
The decision was taken following a recommendation made by the University Grants Commission last month on the basis of the advice of an Empowered Expert Committee.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The HRD Ministry on Thursday awarded Institution of Eminence (IoE) status to five public institutes including Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University, University of Hyderabad, IIT-Madras and IIT-Kharagpur.
The decision was taken following a recommendation made by the University Grants Commission last month on the basis of the advice of an Empowered Expert Committee.
"Orders have been issued to five public institutions including IIT-Madras, IIT-Kharagpur, DU and University of Hyderabad, declaring them as IoEs," Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.
"Letter of Intent for granting the IoE status have been issued to five private universities including Amrita Vidyapeetham, Tamil Nadu; Jamia Hamdard University; Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Odisha; and Bharti Institute, Mohali," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli Warned Prabhas Beforehand About Saaho Flaws: Report
- The Kapil Sharma Show Star Kiku Sharda Charged 78,650 for a Cup of Cappuccino and Tea in Bali
- Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid Box at Rs 3,999: Live TV Plus Netflix, Hotstar And More
- Rashid Khan Breaks 15-Year-Old Record to Become Youngest Test Captain
- Kia Seltos Beats Hyundai Creta to Become Highest Selling Mid-SUV in August 2019