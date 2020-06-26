HRD Ministry Clarifies that No Further Exams Will Be Held for Class 10 Students

The Union Ministry of Human Resource and Development (HRD) on Friday clarified that no further examinations will be conducted for students in class 10 and that the result declared by the CBSE on the basis of assessment scheme will be treated as final.

"Few media platforms are wrongly reporting that Class 10 students may opt for taking exams, if unsatisfied. It is to clarify that NO further examination will be conducted for students in class 10 and the result declared by CBSE on the basis of assessment scheme will be treated as final," the ministry said in a tweet.