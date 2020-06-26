INDIA

1-MIN READ

HRD Ministry Clarifies that No Further Exams Will Be Held for Class 10 Students

The CBSE had decided to postpone the pending exams as a precautionary measure on March 18 due to the coronavirus crisis. (PTI)

It said the result declared by the CBSE on the basis of assessment scheme will be treated as final.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 26, 2020, 9:20 PM IST
The Union Ministry of Human Resource and Development (HRD) on Friday clarified that no further examinations will be conducted for students in class 10 and that the result declared by the CBSE on the basis of assessment scheme will be treated as final.

"Few media platforms are wrongly reporting that Class 10 students may opt for taking exams, if unsatisfied. It is to clarify that NO further examination will be conducted for students in class 10 and the result declared by CBSE on the basis of assessment scheme will be treated as final," the ministry said in a tweet.

