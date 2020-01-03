HRD Ministry Forms 3-member Panel to Probe Allegations of Irregularities against Allahabad University VC
The move comes after President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the visitor of the university, accepted the resignation letter of Hangloo submitted earlier this week.
File photo of Allahabad University. (allahabad.nic.in)
New Delhi: The HRD Ministry on Friday formed a three-member committee to probe into allegations of irregularities against Allahabad University VC Rattan Lal Hangloo, officials said.
"A three-member panel has been formed to probe the allegations of academic, financial and administrative irregularities against Hangloo," an official told PTI.
