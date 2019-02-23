English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HRD Ministry Sends Ordinance on Reservation Mechanism for Faculties for Cabinet Approval
HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had said in the Lok Sabha on February 11 that the government can 'bring an ordinance if its review petition filed in the Supreme Court is rejected'.
File photo of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The HRD ministry has sent an ordinance on reservation mechanism for faculties in universities for Cabinet approval, officials said on Friday.
HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had said in the Lok Sabha on February 11 that the government can "bring an ordinance if its review petition filed in the top court is rejected".
Officials said while the ministry filed a review petition in the Supreme Court a week ago, it had also sent the ordinance for Cabinet approval two-three days ago.
"The review petition was filed last week but we do not know when it will be taken up by the apex court. The ministry has also sent the ordinance for cabinet approval and if it is approved by the cabinet, the review petition will be withdrawn," said a ministry official.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced in March last year that an individual department should be considered as the base unit to calculate the number of teaching posts to be reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates following an order by the Allahabad High Court in April in 2017.
The HRD Ministry had filed the review petition after its special leave petition against the court order which was rejected by the Supreme Court.
Various students and teachers organisations have been urging the government to bring an ordinance restoring the 200-point roster taking college or university as a unit for reservation in teaching posts.
HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had said in the Lok Sabha on February 11 that the government can "bring an ordinance if its review petition filed in the top court is rejected".
Officials said while the ministry filed a review petition in the Supreme Court a week ago, it had also sent the ordinance for Cabinet approval two-three days ago.
"The review petition was filed last week but we do not know when it will be taken up by the apex court. The ministry has also sent the ordinance for cabinet approval and if it is approved by the cabinet, the review petition will be withdrawn," said a ministry official.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced in March last year that an individual department should be considered as the base unit to calculate the number of teaching posts to be reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates following an order by the Allahabad High Court in April in 2017.
The HRD Ministry had filed the review petition after its special leave petition against the court order which was rejected by the Supreme Court.
Various students and teachers organisations have been urging the government to bring an ordinance restoring the 200-point roster taking college or university as a unit for reservation in teaching posts.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Previous Instances When Teams Have Boycotted World Cup Games
- Navjot Singh Sidhu Banned from Entering Mumbai’s Film City for His Comments on Pulwama Attack
- PUBG Mobile: List of All New Weapons Available in Survive Till Dawn Zombie Mode
- Ranveer Singh Uploads Crazy Dance Video and You'll Never Guess What Deepika Padukone Calls Him
- Should-Reads: How the Potato Became a Staple of Our Meals as Well as Our Metaphors
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results