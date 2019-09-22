HRD Ministry Survey Indicates Highest Student Enrollment in Undergraduate Courses at 79.8%

New Delhi: The All India Survey on Higher Education 2018-19, which was released by the Human Resource Development ministry on Saturday, indicated that more students are enrolled in undergraduate programmes and a higher number of science students are pursuing doctorate degrees. Similar trends have also been recorded in past surveys.

“About 79.8% of the students are enrolled in the Undergraduate level programme. 1,69,170 students are enrolled in PhD, which is less than 0.5% of the total student enrolment,” the survey indicated. Among the states, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest student enrolment followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The Survey covered all higher studies institutions in the country that are registered with the AISHE code. Institutions are categorised in three broad categories; university, college and stand-alone institutions. Around 962 universities, 38179 Colleges and 9190 stand-alone institutions responded to the survey.

Total enrolment for higher education has been estimated at 37.4 million which consists of 19.2 million male and 18.2 million female. Females constitute 48.6% of the total enrolment numbers.

Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in Higher education in India is 26.3%, for those between 18 and 23 years. GER for the male population is 26.3% and for females, it is 26.4%. For Scheduled Castes, it was recorded at 23% and for Scheduled Tribes, it was 17.2% as compared to the national GER of 26.3%.

Highest Enrollment in UG Courses

According to the survey, the highest number of students are enrolled in undergraduate courses across the country. Out of the total enrolment of 3,73,99,388 students, a vast majority of 2,98,29,075 students are enrolled in UG programmes.

“It is a sweeping 79.8%,” the report said. After the UG course, the highest enrolment numbers were seen for post-graduation courses with a 10.8% rate of enrolment, which comes to be an estimated 40.42 lakh students.

There are 3,880 students enrolled in Integrated PhD in addition to the 1,69,170 students enrolled in PhD courses, according to the survey. Only 7.2% of students are enrolled at the Diploma level in India, which comes out to be 26.99 lakh students. A majority of the students in Diploma courses are enrolled in Teacher Training, Nursing and Technical streams. However, only 1.62 lakh and 2.24 lakh students are enrolled in Certificate and PG Diploma levels, respectively, which constitutes an approximate 0.44% and 0.60% of the total share at each level.

The Most Popular Programme

AISHE also listed the programs that have recorded the highest and smallest number of enrolment. Student enrolment was surveyed across a total of 10 programmes, which are known to have relatively higher enrolment.

According to the survey, student enrolment was the highest for the Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) programme at 93.49 lakh students.

“The highest number of students are enrolled in Arts courses. The total number of students enrolled in Arts courses are 93.49 lakh out of which 46.96 % are male and 53.03% are female,” as per the AISHE report.

Science was the second major stream as it recorded student enrolment of 47.13 lakh students out of which 49% are male and 51% are female. Commerce is the third major stream with 40.3 lakh enrolled students.

At the PhD level, however, a maximum number of students are enrolled in the Science stream. The survey showed that 44702 students are enrolled for PhD programmes in the Science stream, which was further divided into 18 sub-streams including Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Zoology.

Chemistry recorded the highest number of PhD students among these sub-streams at 8036 (of which 4553 were males and 3483 females). This is followed by PhD courses in Engineering and Technology.

At the Post Graduate (PG) level, maximum students are enrolled in Social Science with the Management stream coming in at second. For PhD courses, Social Science stream has a total number of 16698 students enrolled, which is divided into 13 sub-streams. Out of this, Economics has the highest number of students enrolled in PhD programmes.

