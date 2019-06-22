Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

HRD Ministry to Set Up Flight Simulators at Bal Bhavan as Part of Govt's 100-day Education Agenda

The flight simulator is a device that artificially re-creates aircraft flight and the environment in which it flies, for pilot training, design or other purposes.

Eram Agha | News18.comEramAgha

Updated:June 22, 2019, 8:47 AM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Air Force and the Ministry of Human Resource Development have come together to give the students a sneak peek into the functions of the air force by putting up flight simulators at the National Bal Bhavan, an autonomous body under the HRD Ministry in Delhi.

As a part of its 100-day agenda on education, teaching children about the flight simulator is one of the many things the HRD ministry is trying to pursue in an attempt to increase children's knowledge. Various ministries have come together to work on the 100-day agenda following the re-election of the Narendra Modi government.

An official of the School Education and Literacy department in the HRD ministry said the government is going to provide space for setting up flight simulator at the Bal Bhavan. The project, in association with the Indian Air Force, is being closely and keenly watched by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa.

There will be experts to provide information about the simulator to children. "The Air Simulation is going to open up students to the world of defence and Air Force, it will ignite interest in them about how the device works. The move will create awareness about the Air Force," said the source.

Open for children between the age group of 5-16 years, the activity centre offers toy train rides, a library, a science park and a museum among other things. The institution claims to work with the aim to enhance the creative potential of children by providing them various activities and opportunities.

The government is also seeking to develope centres for excellence with separate mandate on arts and academics with Bal Bhavan looking into the former and IIT Delhi to pursue the latter.

