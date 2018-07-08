English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
HRD Panel Drafting New Education Policy Gets Third Extension
The panel headed by the former ISRO chief, which was supposed to submit the report by June 30, now has time till August 31.
File photo of HRD minister Prakash Javadekar
New Delhi: The K Kasturirangan Committee tasked with drafting a new education policy has got third extension from the HRD Ministry to give final shape to the draft.
The panel headed by the former ISRO chief, which was supposed to submit the report by June 30, now has time till August 31.
"The panel had sought another extension to give final shape to the policy and the minister has approved it," a senior HRD Ministry official said.
This is the third extension granted to the panel. Initially it was supposed to submit its report by December, 2017.
The existing National Education Policy was framed in 1986 and revised in 1992. A new National Education Policy was part of the BJP manifesto.
Apart from Kasturirangan, the committee has eight members, including mathematician Manjul Bhargava.
The panel will also take into account the report of a panel headed by former cabinet secretary TSR Subramanian, formed by the HRD ministry during the tenure of Smriti Irani.
The TSR Subramanian panel submitted its report to the government in May 2016, suggesting measures to strengthen the education sector that caters to over 300 million students.
However, the government decided to have more consultations and use it as an "input" for the future draft and not as a final draft report, and set up the panel headed by Kasturirangan.
Kasturirangan headed ISRO between 1994 and 2003 and was awarded the country's second highest civilian honour — Padma Vibhushan — in 2000.
Also Watch
The panel headed by the former ISRO chief, which was supposed to submit the report by June 30, now has time till August 31.
"The panel had sought another extension to give final shape to the policy and the minister has approved it," a senior HRD Ministry official said.
This is the third extension granted to the panel. Initially it was supposed to submit its report by December, 2017.
The existing National Education Policy was framed in 1986 and revised in 1992. A new National Education Policy was part of the BJP manifesto.
Apart from Kasturirangan, the committee has eight members, including mathematician Manjul Bhargava.
The panel will also take into account the report of a panel headed by former cabinet secretary TSR Subramanian, formed by the HRD ministry during the tenure of Smriti Irani.
The TSR Subramanian panel submitted its report to the government in May 2016, suggesting measures to strengthen the education sector that caters to over 300 million students.
However, the government decided to have more consultations and use it as an "input" for the future draft and not as a final draft report, and set up the panel headed by Kasturirangan.
Kasturirangan headed ISRO between 1994 and 2003 and was awarded the country's second highest civilian honour — Padma Vibhushan — in 2000.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Real Kamlesh Kapasi aka Paresh Ghelani Shares Emotional Post for Sanjay Dutt After Watching Sanju
- New Car Discounts in July 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500 and More
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Revealed for European Market [Video]
- Sacred Games: Would Have Turned it Down if it Were in English: Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- Unwanted or Exotic? Chhattisgarh’s 'Rihanna’ Who Recently Went Viral Raises ‘Dark’ Questions About India’s Colourism