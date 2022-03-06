Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Goes 'Uff' As She Drops Compliment for Actor's Rumoured GF Saba Azad

Superstar Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s link-up rumour is the hottest topic in tinsel town currently. While the duo has been making headlines ever since they were spotted holding hands outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Hrithik and Saba are often seen spending time together. Apparently, Saba is getting close to the War actor’s family as speculation is rife that Hrithik’s relationship with Saba has been approved by his family and even his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. And, now, it seems like Hrithik’s cousin and Rajesh Roshan’s daughter Pashmina Roshan is in awe of the Mujse Fraaandship Karoge actress as they commented on Saba’s latest Instagram post.

Saba Azad recently took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous photo of herself from her web series Rocket Boys. In the click, the actress is seen wearing a peach coloured saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. She completed her traditional look with pearl earrings and a necklace. The actress looked beautiful in the picture. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Ms Parwana Irani. Circa 1942.”

Advertisement

As soon as the actress shared the snap on the photo-sharing platform, her fans and close friends started gushing over her utter beauty in the comments section. But what caught our attention is Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina’s comment as she complimented Saba by writing, “Uffffff” along with red heart emojis. Reacting to this, Saba said, “mmmwaah" followed by kissing face emojis.

Check out the post here:

It seems like the Dhoom 2 actor’s family is smitten by the star, as Hrithik’s niece and daughter of Sunaina Roshan, Suranika Soni, commented, “Stop it.” Saba responded, “hehe with black heart emojis."

Earlier, Suranika also pampered Saba with mangoes and brownies. The actress shared a photo of the same on her Instagram Stories and captioned, “Not @suranika spoilin me silly (see-no-evil monkey emojis). Thank you my lovely I is the happiest potato in the whole wide world!! Ok gotta go, got some wolfin to do (laughing emojis)." Sharing the post on Her Instagram Stories, Suranika wrote, “Hehehe (red heart emoji).”

By taking a look at Saba Azad’s latest posts,it is quite evident that Saba shares a good rapport and strong bond of friendship with Hrithik’s family members and cousins. A few days ago, Saba had thanked Hrithik’s family for sending her home-cooked meal as she was missing her home. She gave a sweet shout-out to his family members, calling them ‘bestest hoomans’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.