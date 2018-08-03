English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' No Longer a Biopic As Founder Anand Kumar Faces Fraud Charges
According to a report, the makers of the film have decided to not treat it as a biopic but as the story of a common man who succeeds against all odds.
Hrithik Roshan along with Super 30 founder Anand Kumar. (Facebook photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The biopic of Super 30 founder Anand Kumar, which stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead, has landed in trouble after the mathematician was accused of making misleading claims about his organisation.
According to a report in Mid-day, the makers have decided to not treat the film as a biopic but as the story of a common man who succeeds against all odds. A source involved with the movie said since it was in the post-production stage, the filmmakers were considering removing all references to Kumar.
The mathematician found himself at the centre of a controversy when some former students accused him of fudging the results of the institute. They accused him of inflating the number of students who cleared this year’s IIT-JEE entrance examination.
Kumar had previously said that 26 of the 30 students enrolled in his institute had qualified but the former students told India Today that only three students had managed to crack the exam.
They also alleged that many candidates who wanted to enrol for the Super 30 classes were taken to another institute called Ramanuj Classes where they were expected to pay Rs 33,040 as coaching fee. Some reports said Kumar made close to Rs 1 crore by asking students to take admission in Ramanuj Classes.
As the controversy erupted, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav came out in support of Kumar, tweeting that the mathematician was a victim of “propaganda”.
Also Watch
According to a report in Mid-day, the makers have decided to not treat the film as a biopic but as the story of a common man who succeeds against all odds. A source involved with the movie said since it was in the post-production stage, the filmmakers were considering removing all references to Kumar.
The mathematician found himself at the centre of a controversy when some former students accused him of fudging the results of the institute. They accused him of inflating the number of students who cleared this year’s IIT-JEE entrance examination.
Kumar had previously said that 26 of the 30 students enrolled in his institute had qualified but the former students told India Today that only three students had managed to crack the exam.
They also alleged that many candidates who wanted to enrol for the Super 30 classes were taken to another institute called Ramanuj Classes where they were expected to pay Rs 33,040 as coaching fee. Some reports said Kumar made close to Rs 1 crore by asking students to take admission in Ramanuj Classes.
As the controversy erupted, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav came out in support of Kumar, tweeting that the mathematician was a victim of “propaganda”.
An onslaught of propaganda is being run in media influenced by feudal mindset to discredit & defame Anand Kumar.— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) 29 July 2018
Just because feudal can’t see a successful mentor frm an Extremely backward class empowering & educating underprivileged & a Bollywood movie being made honouring him
Also Watch
-
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Karwaan: Why is It So Difficult for Bollywood to Get Road Films Right?
- As it Turns Out, Premium Positioning Wasn’t a Hurdle in Apple’s Trillion-Dollar Aspirations
- 'She is Stable': Sonali Bendre's Husband Goldie Behl Gives Update on Her Health
- 30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter
- Impressed By a Cobbler's Marketing Skills, Anand Mahindra Helps the 'Shoe Doctor' With a New Kiosk
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...