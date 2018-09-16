GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
HRTC Buses Stop Plying on Leh-Delhi Route Due to Cold

The 1,272-km-long highway is officially closed every year on September 15 as the roads freeze due to extreme cold at Baralacha La and Taglang La passes, HRTC regional manager Mangal Chand Manepa said.

PTI

Updated:September 16, 2018, 11:49 PM IST
The buses can not ply on those roads as they become un-passable because of piles of unmelted snow.
Lahaul Spiti: The Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) has stopped plying its buses between Leh and Delhi as this route has been officially closed for winter season, an HRTC official said Sunday.

The route was closed on Saturday.

The 1,272-km-long highway is officially closed every year on September 15 as the roads freeze due to extreme cold at Baralacha La and Taglang La passes, HRTC regional manager Mangal Chand Manepa said. The buses can not ply on those roads as they become un-passable because of piles of unmelted snow, he said.

The route remains closed for over eight months and is normally reopened from June 1 after observing the weather, the officer added.
