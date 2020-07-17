HS Result 2020 LIVE Updates: WB Board 12th Results to be Released at 3:30pm; Get Scores at 4pm at wbchse.nic.in

HS Result 2020: Pending Exams Were Cancelled | About eight lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 West Bengal examination this year which got disrupted multiple times due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The pending exams had to be called off by the state education board thereafter. For the papers that could not be conducted, examiners will be awarding the highest marks obtained in the papers the examinee had written.
Event Highlights
WB HS Result 2020: Where to check scores
West Bengal HS Result 2020: When to Check | “While the results would be declared at 3:30 pm on July 17, students would be able to check their results on the website and through SMS from 4pm,” said a senior official of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education. Students will get their mark sheets on July 31 from 2 pm onwards.
HS Result 2020: 8 Lakh Students Await Results | About eight lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 West Bengal examination this year which got disrupted heavily due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The pending exams had to be called off by the state education board thereafter. For the papers that could not be conducted, examiners will be awarding the highest marks obtained in the papers the examinee had written.
HS Result 2020: Where to Check Result
Step 1: Log on to wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: Enter your personal details and click on the submit button
Step 3: You will be taken to the result page
Step 4: Ensure that you take a print out or download a soft copy of the result for future reference.
WB HS Result 2020 Today | The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to declare the results for class 12 board exams or the WB Board HS result 2020 on July 17 (today). The Uccha Madhyamik results are expected to be announced at 3:30pm. However, students can check their results on the official websites of the West Bengal Board at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in 4pm onwards.
(Image: News18.com)
The West Bengal Board students can check their Uccha Madhyamik result or HS results online on these websites: wbresults.nic.in, exametc.com, results.shiksha, westbengal.shiksha, westbengalonline.in, fastresults.in, and news18bangla.com.
West Bengal Board 12th Result 2020: When to check
“While the results would be declared at 3:30 pm on July 17, students would be able to check their results on the website and through SMS from 4pm,” said a senior official of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education. Students will get their mark sheets on July 31 from 2 pm onwards.
West Bengal State Board had declared the board exam results for class 10 on Monday. Arpita Pal of Purba Bardhaman district’s Memari area has topped the exams with a total of 694 marks. Her score was a perfect 100 in Mathematics, History and Geography.
Last year, the pass percentage of students was recorded as an impressive 86.29. In 2019, Birbhum Zilla School’s Shovan Mondal topped the state board exams. He had managed to score a whooping 498 out of 500. Shovan had got 100/100 in Bengali, Maths and Chemistry.
WB HS Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020: When and Where to Check Result
Step 1: Log on to wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: Enter your personal details and click on the submit button
Step 3: You will be taken to the result page
Step 4: Ensure that you take a print out or download a soft copy of the result for future reference.
When will you get the mark sheets?
According to media reports, hard copies of the mark sheets will be sent to the respective schools on July 31 from 2 pm. Candidates can verify their results once the classes begin.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You Can't Take Eyes Off David Warner's Adorable Daughters Dancing to Akshay Kumar's Bala Song
- No Need to Bully Rhea Chakraborty, Focus on Sushant Singh Rajput, Says Sapna Bhavnani
- BCCI Apex Council Meeting: Curtailed Domestic Season Likely From December; Other FC, List A Tourneys Could be Dropped
- Naseem Shah Reveals What His Dream Hat-trick Would Look Like, Includes an Indian Too
- Real Madrid Claim La Liga 2019-20 Title as Karim Benzema Brace Helps Los Blancos Beat Villarreal