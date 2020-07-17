 HS Result 2020 LIVE Updates: WB Board 12th Results to be Released at 3:30pm; Get Scores at 4pm at wbchse.nic.in - News18

HS Result 2020 LIVE Updates: WB Board 12th Results to be Released at 3:30pm; Get Scores at 4pm at wbchse.nic.in

News18.com | July 17, 2020, 1:32 PM IST
WB HS Result 2020 Live Updates: In less than three hours, about eight lakh students, who had appeared for the West Bengal Board class 12 examinations, which got disrupted multiple times due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, will receive their HS results today. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the WB HS result 2020 or the Uccha Madhyamik results on Friday (July 17) on its official website at wbchse.nic.in. The HS results will be released at 3.30pm, however, students can check their scores on the official websites only after 4 pm. Apart from the official websites, students can directly check their WB HS result 2020 on the News18 portal.

WB HS Result 2020: Where to check scores
HS Result 2020: Pending Exams Were Cancelled | About eight lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 West Bengal examination this year which got disrupted multiple times due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The pending exams had to be called off by the state education board thereafter. For the papers that could not be conducted, examiners will be awarding the highest marks obtained in the papers the examinee had written.

HS Result 2020: When to Get the Marksheets? | After the HS result 2020 is released today at 3:30pm, hard copies of the mark sheets will reportedly be sent to the respective schools on July 31 from 2 pm. Candidates can verify their results once the classes begin.

West Bengal HS Result 2020: When to Check | “While the results would be declared at 3:30 pm on July 17, students would be able to check their results on the website and through SMS from 4pm,” said a senior official of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education. Students will get their mark sheets on July 31 from 2 pm onwards.

The WB HS result 2020 can be directly checked here by registering below:

WB HS Result 2020 Today | The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to declare the results for class 12 board exams or the WB Board HS result 2020 on July 17 (today). The Uccha Madhyamik results are expected to be announced at 3:30pm. However, students can check their results on the official websites of the West Bengal Board at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in 4pm onwards.

HS Result 2020 LIVE Updates: WB Board 12th Results to be Released at 3:30pm; Get Scores at 4pm at wbchse.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)

The West Bengal Board students can check their Uccha Madhyamik result or HS results online on these websites: wbresults.nic.in, exametc.com, results.shiksha, westbengal.shiksha, westbengalonline.in, fastresults.in, and news18bangla.com.

West Bengal Board 12th Result 2020: When to check

“While the results would be declared at 3:30 pm on July 17, students would be able to check their results on the website and through SMS from 4pm,” said a senior official of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education. Students will get their mark sheets on July 31 from 2 pm onwards.

When will you get the mark sheets?

According to media reports, hard copies of the mark sheets will be sent to the respective schools on July 31 from 2 pm. Candidates can verify their results once the classes begin.

Live TV

