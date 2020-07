HS Result 2020 LIVE Updates: WB Board 12th Results to be Released at 3:30pm; Get Scores at 4pm at wbchse.nic.in

HS Result 2020: 8 Lakh Students Await Results | About eight lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 West Bengal examination this year which got disrupted heavily due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The pending exams had to be called off by the state education board thereafter. For the papers that could not be conducted, examiners will be awarding the highest marks obtained in the papers the examinee had written.

HS Result 2020: Pending Exams Were Cancelled | About eight lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 West Bengal examination this year which got disrupted multiple times due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The pending exams had to be called off by the state education board thereafter. For the papers that could not be conducted, examiners will be awarding the highest marks obtained in the papers the examinee had written.

WB HS Result 2020 Live Updates: In less than three hours, about eight lakh students, who had appeared for the West Bengal Board class 12 examinations, which got disrupted multiple times due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, will receive their HS results today. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the WB HS result 2020 or the Uccha Madhyamik results on Friday (July 17) on its official website at wbchse.nic.in . The HS results will be released at 3.30pm, however, students can check their scores on the official websites only after 4 pm. Apart from the official websites, students can directly check their WB HS result 2020 on the News18 portal.

The West Bengal Board students can check their Uccha Madhyamik result or HS results online on these websites: wbresults.nic.in, exametc.com, results.shiksha, westbengal.shiksha, westbengalonline.in, fastresults.in, and news18bangla.com.“While the results would be declared at 3:30 pm on July 17, students would be able to check their results on the website and through SMS from 4pm,” said a senior official of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education. Students will get their mark sheets on July 31 from 2 pm onwards.West Bengal State Board had declared the board exam results for class 10 on Monday. Arpita Pal of Purba Bardhaman district’s Memari area has topped the exams with a total of 694 marks. Her score was a perfect 100 in Mathematics, History and Geography.Last year, the pass percentage of students was recorded as an impressive 86.29. In 2019, Birbhum Zilla School’s Shovan Mondal topped the state board exams. He had managed to score a whooping 498 out of 500. Shovan had got 100/100 in Bengali, Maths and Chemistry.Step 1: Log on to wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in Step 2: Enter your personal details and click on the submit buttonStep 3: You will be taken to the result pageStep 4: Ensure that you take a print out or download a soft copy of the result for future reference.According to media reports, hard copies of the mark sheets will be sent to the respective schools on July 31 from 2 pm. Candidates can verify their results once the classes begin.