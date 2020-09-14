HSCAP Allotment List 2020: Kerala Class 11 Admission First Allotment List Released at hscap.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala government has released the first allotment list for admission to Class 11 in government schools in the state. Students who have applied for the admission can check their names in the list uploaded on the official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in.

As per the notification, a total of 4,76,046 candidates applied for admission to 2,80,212 seats. In the first allotment, 2,22,522 students have been allotted seats. There are 57,878 seats vacant.

The website has separate links for First Allotment and Sports First Allotment statistics. The list mentions the name of the selected students and the school’s name.

Students whose names have been mentioned in the list will have to carry their original documents to the respective schools for verification. Date, time and other details have been specified in the candidates' login.

The admission based on the first allotment list has begun on September 14.

A report by Scroll said that after the main allotment process ends on October 6, the supplementary allotment will be carried out between October 9 and 31.

The trial allotment result for the HSCAP admission this year was released on September 5. The admission process is being carried out online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to check HSCAP first allotment list 2020 online

Step 1: Go to the official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Press on the candidate login link

Step 3: Key in user name, password, and district

Step 4: The allotment list will appear on the page

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates whose names have been mentioned in the list will have to confirm the seat by paying a fee.

They will have to visit the school along with their parents to submit fee and verification of document. They are also advised to carry a print out of the list.