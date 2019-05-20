English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2019 Declared, Check Online on hscap.kerala.gov.in
All the results whose name have appeared on the 2019 Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result List can check the Plus One trial allotment list till May 21. All the students can check their Kerala Plus One Allotment results 2019 by entering their application number, date of birth, and district.
Representative image.
Loading...
HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Government of Kerala has released the Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2019. All the students who appeared for the Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Exam 2019 can check their results on the official website of HSCAP at hscap.kerala.gov.in
All the results whose name have appeared on the 2019 Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result List can check the Plus One trial allotment list till May 21. All the students can check their Kerala Plus One Allotment results 2019 by entering their application number, date of birth, and district.
According to the notice issued on HSCAP’s official website hscap.kerala.gov.in, the students can submit their applications for correction, if any, to the same school where Kerala Plus One Admission application was previously submitted. The deadline for receiving receipt of the correction form is 4pm on May 21.
The HSCAP Kerala Plus One correction application form should carry candidate’s name, application number, SSLC registration number (or registration number of any other equivalent exam), signature of both the candidates and the guardian and the details about the information to be corrected.
The DHSE, Kerala has announced the SSLC or Kerala Class 10 Results 2019 on May 6. Students belonging to other boards like CBSE and CISCE can also apply to Kerala Plus One through single window admission process. The applications can be submitted till May 21, 4 pm in the schools where you have already registered for the Plus One admission.
HSCAP Kerala Plus one trial allotment result 2019: Here’s how to download the results
Step 1: Visit the official website of HSCAP at hscap.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on ‘Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2019’ link on the homepage
Step 3: Log-in to check your Kerala Plus One Trail Result using application number, date of birth, and district
Step 4: Your Kerala Plus One Trail Allotment Result 2019 will appear on screen
Step 5: Download the Trail Allotment Result for Kerala Plus One and apply for correction, if any
As per the reports, over 4.7 lakh students have applied for Kerala Plus One Admission 2019. Majority of applicants, around 4.1 lakh, had studied from Kerala SSLC, Kerala Class 10, while other students are wither from CBSE or ICSE.
All the results whose name have appeared on the 2019 Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result List can check the Plus One trial allotment list till May 21. All the students can check their Kerala Plus One Allotment results 2019 by entering their application number, date of birth, and district.
According to the notice issued on HSCAP’s official website hscap.kerala.gov.in, the students can submit their applications for correction, if any, to the same school where Kerala Plus One Admission application was previously submitted. The deadline for receiving receipt of the correction form is 4pm on May 21.
The HSCAP Kerala Plus One correction application form should carry candidate’s name, application number, SSLC registration number (or registration number of any other equivalent exam), signature of both the candidates and the guardian and the details about the information to be corrected.
The DHSE, Kerala has announced the SSLC or Kerala Class 10 Results 2019 on May 6. Students belonging to other boards like CBSE and CISCE can also apply to Kerala Plus One through single window admission process. The applications can be submitted till May 21, 4 pm in the schools where you have already registered for the Plus One admission.
HSCAP Kerala Plus one trial allotment result 2019: Here’s how to download the results
Step 1: Visit the official website of HSCAP at hscap.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on ‘Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2019’ link on the homepage
Step 3: Log-in to check your Kerala Plus One Trail Result using application number, date of birth, and district
Step 4: Your Kerala Plus One Trail Allotment Result 2019 will appear on screen
Step 5: Download the Trail Allotment Result for Kerala Plus One and apply for correction, if any
As per the reports, over 4.7 lakh students have applied for Kerala Plus One Admission 2019. Majority of applicants, around 4.1 lakh, had studied from Kerala SSLC, Kerala Class 10, while other students are wither from CBSE or ICSE.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Huawei Responds After Google Blocks Access to Android For Phones, Confirms Security Updates
- Forget Jon Snow and Bran Stark, Tyrion Lannister is the Real Winner of Game of Thrones
- Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Hazlewood World Cup Snub The Right Decision: Langer
- Want to Own a Dog? Study Suggests That it Might Be In Your Genes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results