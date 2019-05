HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2019 Declared, Check Online on hscap.kerala.gov.in

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Government of Kerala has released the Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2019. All the students who appeared for the Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Exam 2019 can check their results on the official website of HSCAP at hscap.kerala.gov.in All the results whose name have appeared on the 2019 Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result List can check the Plus One trial allotment list till May 21. All the students can check their Kerala Plus One Allotment results 2019 by entering their application number, date of birth, and district.According to the notice issued on HSCAP’s official website hscap.kerala.gov.in, the students can submit their applications for correction, if any, to the same school where Kerala Plus One Admission application was previously submitted. The deadline for receiving receipt of the correction form is 4pm on May 21.The HSCAP Kerala Plus One correction application form should carry candidate’s name, application number, SSLC registration number (or registration number of any other equivalent exam), signature of both the candidates and the guardian and the details about the information to be corrected.The DHSE, Kerala has announced the SSLC or Kerala Class 10 Results 2019 on May 6. Students belonging to other boards like CBSE and CISCE can also apply to Kerala Plus One through single window admission process. The applications can be submitted till May 21, 4 pm in the schools where you have already registered for the Plus One admission.HSCAP Kerala Plus one trial allotment result 2019: Here’s how to download the resultsStep 1: Visit the official website of HSCAP at hscap.kerala.gov.in. Step 2: Click on ‘Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2019’ link on the homepageStep 3: Log-in to check your Kerala Plus One Trail Result using application number, date of birth, and districtStep 4: Your Kerala Plus One Trail Allotment Result 2019 will appear on screenStep 5: Download the Trail Allotment Result for Kerala Plus One and apply for correction, if anyAs per the reports, over 4.7 lakh students have applied for Kerala Plus One Admission 2019. Majority of applicants, around 4.1 lakh, had studied from Kerala SSLC, Kerala Class 10, while other students are wither from CBSE or ICSE.