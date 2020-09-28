HSCAP Kerala Second Allotment List for Class 11 Admission Released on Official Website, Process Ends on October 6

The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (HSCAP) has released the second allotment list for admission to Plus One or Class 11 in government and aided schools in the state. Students can check for their names in the HSCAP Kerala Second Allotment List on the official website.

The website has separate links for Second Allotment and Sports Quota Second Allotment list. It mentions the name of the shortlisted candidates and the school's name.

The process of admission based on the HSCAP Kerala second allotment list will begin today. Students whose names have been mentioned in the HSCAP Kerala Second Allotment List 2020 will have to confirm their seat by October 6 by paying a fee.

They will also have to visit the school along with their parents with documents for verification. Students are advised to carry a printout of the HSCAP Kerala second allotment list to the school at the time of paying of fees and document verification.

The documents that students will have to carry along with them for verification include Class 10 mark sheet/ certificate, school leaving certificate, identity proof, residential proof and reservation documents if any.

The HSCAP Kerala first allotment list was released on September 13. Admission based on the list was held from September 14 to 19.

The trial allotment result for the HSCAP admission was released on September 5. The admission process is being conducted online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HSCAP Second Allotment List 2020: How to check online

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the candidate login link

Step 3: Provide user name, password and district

Step 4: The HSCAP Second Allotment List 2020 will be displayed on the page

Step 5: Check for your name, the school being allotted

Step 6: Save the list before taking a printout.

Here is the direct link to check the second allotment list

The third list will be released by HSCAP based on the seats left after the first and second allotment.