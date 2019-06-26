HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: 4,858 Vacancies for Group 'C' Clerk Posts, Apply Before June 8 at hssc.gov.in

HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019 | The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started application process for group ‘C’ Clerk post on June 24. The application form for HSSC 2019 Clerk Recruitment is are online and can be filled till July 8 on the Haryana Staff Selection Commission’s homepage hssc.gov.in.

As mentioned in the HSSC 2019 Clerk Recruitment circular, the commission will be hiring for 4,858 clerk posts. The HSSC 2019 examination for the post of clerk will be held from July 22 to August 18. The HSSC 2019 Clerk Recruitment document can be read here.

Know all important details regarding eligibility, application form, and selection process of HSSC 2019 examination.

HSSC 2019: Eligibility for HSSC Clerk Recruitment

Applicant should be a graduate and has studied Hindi/Sanskrit in High School or higher education.

The age bracket is between 17-42 years. Age relaxation will be given to Haryana State domiciles only.

Applicant belonging to SC/BC categories with 47 years of age can also apply. While for PwD candidate, the upper age limit is relaxable by 10 years.

HSSC 2019: Application Form for HSSC Clerk Recruitment

The application fee is Rs 100 for general category candidate and Rs 50 for Haryana resident female candidate.

The HSSC 2019 Clerk Application Form is free of cost for a person with a disability (PwD) /Ex-Serviceman of Haryana.

Know the steps involved for filling the application form-

Step 1: Visit the homepage of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC): hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Application Form for HSSC 2019 Clerk Recruitment link

Step 3: Register by creating your account, password and generating a registration number

Step 4: Login to fill-in all the required personal, educational, professional details

Step 5: Pay the HSSC 2019 Clerk Application Form fee and upload the scanned document

Step 6: Submit the HSSC 2019 Clerk Application Form and take a printout.

HSSC 2019: Selection Criteria for HSSC Clerk Recruitment

The entrance examination will be of 90 marks. The remaining 10 marks will be calculated from socio-economic parameter and applicant’s work experience.