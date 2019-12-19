HSSC Clerk Result 2019 announced: Here's How to Download Result, Check Merit List

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the results and merit list of the candidates who had appeared for the clerk recruitment examination in September this year. The merit list was released on the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the examination will now have to appear for verification of their documents.

Candidates can visit the official page of the HSSC to check their score and download their result, merit list as well as the cut off list.

Examination for various posts of clerical cadre was conducted by the HSSC from September 21 to 23 this year. The examination was conducted for a total of 4,858 vacant positions. The clerk recruitment examination was conducted in 5 shifts. More than 10 lakh aspirants have appeared for the test.

Here's how you can check HSSC Clerk Recruitment Exam Result 2019:

Visit the official HSSC website: hssc.gov.in

Click on the HSSC Clerk Result link on the homepage notice

The HSSC Clerk 2019 merit list is available in PDF format

Candidates can check for their roll number in the merit list

Candidates can also check the cut off list on the page.

Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the merit list will have to appear for the verification of documents. The appointment of the candidates for the vacant post is subject to them meeting their eligibility criteria as per advertisement and service norms.

Documents will be scrutinised from January 7 to 20, 2020. Candidates will have to report at Tau Devi Lala Stadium at 9 am on the mentioned dates for the verification of their documents.

They have to carry all the original documents, set of self-attested copies of the documents, an ID proof and copy of downloaded application form.

