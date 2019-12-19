HSSC Clerk Result 2019 announced: Here's How to Download Result, Check Merit List
Candidates can visit the official page of the HSSC to check their score and download their result, merit list as well as the cut off list.
Representative image.
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the results and merit list of the candidates who had appeared for the clerk recruitment examination in September this year. The merit list was released on the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the examination will now have to appear for verification of their documents.
Candidates can visit the official page of the HSSC to check their score and download their result, merit list as well as the cut off list.
Examination for various posts of clerical cadre was conducted by the HSSC from September 21 to 23 this year. The examination was conducted for a total of 4,858 vacant positions. The clerk recruitment examination was conducted in 5 shifts. More than 10 lakh aspirants have appeared for the test.
Here's how you can check HSSC Clerk Recruitment Exam Result 2019:
Visit the official HSSC website: hssc.gov.in
Click on the HSSC Clerk Result link on the homepage notice
The HSSC Clerk 2019 merit list is available in PDF format
Candidates can check for their roll number in the merit list
Candidates can also check the cut off list on the page.
Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the merit list will have to appear for the verification of documents. The appointment of the candidates for the vacant post is subject to them meeting their eligibility criteria as per advertisement and service norms.
Documents will be scrutinised from January 7 to 20, 2020. Candidates will have to report at Tau Devi Lala Stadium at 9 am on the mentioned dates for the verification of their documents.
They have to carry all the original documents, set of self-attested copies of the documents, an ID proof and copy of downloaded application form.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Veteran Telugu Comedian, Actor Ali’s Mother Passes Away Due to Age Related Illness
- Priyanka Chopra Condemns Violence in Her Note Addressing Anti-CAA Student Protests
- Tamil Nadu Village Welcomes Christmas With Colourful Clay and Paper Mache Dolls
- Update Your WhatsApp If You Do Not Want a Malicious Message to Render it Useless
- Brazil's 79-Year-Old Granny Turns Lingerie Model, Wants to Make Elderly Women 'Visible'