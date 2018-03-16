GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
HSSC Clerk Result Declared at hssc.gov.in, Check Now!

HSSC aims to fill 6124 vacancies for the post of Clerk in various departments and corporations in the Government of Haryana.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 16, 2018, 4:40 PM IST
Screengrab taken from the the official website of HSSC ,http://www.hssc.gov.in/
HSSC Clerk Result for advertisement 10/2015 has been declared by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on its official website – hssc.gov.in

HSSC aims to fill 6124 vacancies for the post of Clerk in various departments and corporations in the Government of Haryana. The Commission had released the advertisement in 2015 and the selection process included Written Examination, scrutiny of documents followed by Interview/ Viva-Voce rounds. Candidates who had appeared in the recruitment process can follow the instructions below and check their Final Result now:

How to check HSSC Clerk Result?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://hssc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on Results tab from the top menubar
Step 3 – Click on pdf document given in front of ‘Final Result for the post of Clerk for Various departments/Coorporation’
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 5 – Download the document and save it or take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/Results/545_1_1_final%20result%20clerk-sd.pdf

Applications were invited from candidates who were qualified as Class 10+2 Pass/ 10+2 First Division/ Graduation with Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric (Class 10th) level. The written examination carried 200 marks while viva-voce carried a total of 25 marks.

“The result of EBPG category (685 Posts- 1 OH Post = 684 Posts) has been withheld in view of the instruction No. 22/10/2013-IGSIII dated 21st February, 2018 issued by the Chief Secretary to Govt, Haryana. The EBPG Category candidates, except those who have availed the benefit of age relaxation, have been considered against general vacancies,” read the official notification.

Results of candidates kept in waiting list have also been published.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
