HSSC Constable Answer Key 2018 Released, Download Now at hssc.gov.in

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key of the male constable recruitment examinations. The candidates who had appeared in the HSSC constable examinations 2018, can check the answer key through the official website, hssc.gov.in.The online window to raise objection will be available for the candidates till January 21, 2019. The recruitment examination was conducted on December 23, 2018.Click on the links given here to check your answer keys:How to check the HSSC constable answer key:1: Go to the official website hssc.gov.in2: Click ‘download answer key’ link on the homepage3: A new page will open4: Click on the login button5: In the new window fill-in the registration number and other details6: Answer key will appear on the screen7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.Set up on November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.