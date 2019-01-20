English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HSSC Constable Answer Key 2018 Released, Download Now at hssc.gov.in
The online window to raise objection will be available for the candidates till January 21, 2019. The recruitment examination was conducted on December 23, 2018.
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key of the male constable recruitment examinations. The candidates who had appeared in the HSSC constable examinations 2018, can check the answer key through the official website, hssc.gov.in.
Click on the links given here to check your answer keys:
HSSC answer key: Morning session
HSSC answer key: Evening session
How to check the HSSC constable answer key:
1: Go to the official website hssc.gov.in
2: Click ‘download answer key’ link on the homepage
3: A new page will open
4: Click on the login button
5: In the new window fill-in the registration number and other details
6: Answer key will appear on the screen
7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
About HSSC
Set up on November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.
