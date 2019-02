HSSC Constable Male Result 2019 Declared; Check for Direct Link, Important Dates

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the results of Male Constable (GD) Exam 2018-19. All those who appeared for the HSSC Male Constable (GD) exam held on 23 December 2018, can download their HSSC Constable Result 2018-19 from the official website of HSSC - http://www.hssc.gov.in Steps to download HSSC SI Result 2018-19:Visit the official website of HSSC - http://www.hssc.gov.in Click on Results Link given on top of the Menu bar.A new window will open showing list of events.Out of those, click on the link - "Result of Writen Examination and notice to Candidates for Physical Screening Test for the Post of Male Constable (GD)".A new window will open showing a pdf file having roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.Press Ctrl + F and type your Roll Number to find in the result.Candidates can download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.The candidates who have qualified the written test can download the admit card for the physical screening test.The Physical Screening Test is scheduled to be held from February 9 to February 10 and from February 12 to February 16. The admit card for the same will be available on the official website of HSSC, on or after February 5.Candidates will have to report at 7.00 am as per schedule mentioned in the admit card for Physical Standard Test or Physical Measurement Test (PMT).Here are the steps to download HSSC Male Constable PST/PMT Admit Card 2018-19:Visit the official website of HSSC - http://www.hssc.gov.in.Click on Admit Cards Download link.Enter required credentials and click on submit button.The admit card will be displayed on the screen.Candidates can download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.