English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
HSSC Constable Male Result 2019 Declared; Check for Direct Link, Important Dates
The Physical Screening Test is scheduled to be held from February 9 to February 16. The admit card for the same will be available on the official website of HSSC, on or after February 5.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the results of Male Constable (GD) Exam 2018-19. All those who appeared for the HSSC Male Constable (GD) exam held on 23 December 2018, can download their HSSC Constable Result 2018-19 from the official website of HSSC - http://www.hssc.gov.in.
Steps to download HSSC SI Result 2018-19:
1. Visit the official website of HSSC - http://www.hssc.gov.in.
2. Click on Results Link given on top of the Menu bar.
3. A new window will open showing list of events.
4. Out of those, click on the link - "Result of Writen Examination and notice to Candidates for Physical Screening Test for the Post of Male Constable (GD)".
5. A new window will open showing a pdf file having roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.
6. Press Ctrl + F and type your Roll Number to find in the result.
7. Candidates can download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.
The candidates who have qualified the written test can download the admit card for the physical screening test.The Physical Screening Test is scheduled to be held from February 9 to February 10 and from February 12 to February 16. The admit card for the same will be available on the official website of HSSC, on or after February 5.
Candidates will have to report at 7.00 am as per schedule mentioned in the admit card for Physical Standard Test or Physical Measurement Test (PMT).
Here are the steps to download HSSC Male Constable PST/PMT Admit Card 2018-19:
1. Visit the official website of HSSC - http://www.hssc.gov.in.
2. Click on Admit Cards Download link.
3. Enter required credentials and click on submit button.
4. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
5. Candidates can download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Steps to download HSSC SI Result 2018-19:
1. Visit the official website of HSSC - http://www.hssc.gov.in.
2. Click on Results Link given on top of the Menu bar.
3. A new window will open showing list of events.
4. Out of those, click on the link - "Result of Writen Examination and notice to Candidates for Physical Screening Test for the Post of Male Constable (GD)".
5. A new window will open showing a pdf file having roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.
6. Press Ctrl + F and type your Roll Number to find in the result.
7. Candidates can download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.
The candidates who have qualified the written test can download the admit card for the physical screening test.The Physical Screening Test is scheduled to be held from February 9 to February 10 and from February 12 to February 16. The admit card for the same will be available on the official website of HSSC, on or after February 5.
Candidates will have to report at 7.00 am as per schedule mentioned in the admit card for Physical Standard Test or Physical Measurement Test (PMT).
Here are the steps to download HSSC Male Constable PST/PMT Admit Card 2018-19:
1. Visit the official website of HSSC - http://www.hssc.gov.in.
2. Click on Admit Cards Download link.
3. Enter required credentials and click on submit button.
4. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
5. Candidates can download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Tallboy is Back!
- On World Cancer Day Tahira Kashyap Shows How to Bear Scars Like a Braveheart
- Has Rajinikanth Decreased His Acting Fee After 2.0? Deets Inside
- 'Be Grateful to Love', Says Farhan Akhtar As He Posts This Photo With Shibani Dandekar
- Research Analysing Data From 1 Million Spotify Users Tries to Make Sense of Emotions And Music
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results