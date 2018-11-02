HSSC Group D Admit Card 2018 For November 11&12 Exam to be Released Today; Check Details

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Group D Admit Card 2018 for the exams scheduled for Novemeber 11 and 12 is going to be released today i.e November 2, 2018.The admit card will be released and made available on the official website - hssc.gov.in.Meanwhile the admit card for the second phase exam, that would be scheduled to be held on November 17 and 18, is going to be released on November 7, 2018.The Haryana Govt had released a notification on August 26, 2018 (advertisement number 4/2018) for 18,218 vacancies in the various departments of the state.The HSSC Group D exam will be conducted in two shifts - Morning 10:30 am to 12:00 noon and Evening session from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm respectively.1) Visit the official website: hssc.gov.in2) Click on option available on the homepage that says: 'HSSC Group D admit card'3) You will now be redirected to a new page.4) Enter your registration ID and password5) Admit card will appear on the screen6) Download your HSSC Group D Admit Card7) Make sure that you carefully check all the details printed on your HSSC Group D Admit Card and take a print out for further reference