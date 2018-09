HSSC Lab Attendant Admit Card Out at hssc.gov.in, Download Now, Exam on 30th September 2018

HSSC Lab Attendant Admit Card has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on its official website – hssc.gov.in.The Haryana SSC aims to fill 162 vacancies for the post of Laboratory Attendant and is scheduled to organise the Lab Attendant Recruitment Exam on 30th September 2018 in various exam centres across the state of Haryana. Candidates who had successfully registered for the HSSC Lab Attendant Recruitment via Advertisement no. 11/2017 can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:How to download HSSC Lab Attendant Admit Card?Step 1 – Visit the official website- http://www.hssc.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Click here for Advt. 11/2017’Step 3 – Enter your Login Id and Password to Sign InStep 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://adv112017.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of the Written Exam (90 marks) and Socio-Economic criteria and experience (10 marks). There will be no interview for this recruitment drive.