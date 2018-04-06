GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
HSSC Recruitment 2018: 1646 Fire Operator Cum Driver Posts, Apply Before 6th May 2018

Interested and eligible applicants must keep a tab on the official website and apply for the post on or before 6th May 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 6, 2018, 12:18 PM IST
HSSC Recruitment 2018 to recruit 1646 candidates for the post of Fire Operator Cum Driver is scheduled to begin today on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) - hssc.gov.in. Interested and eligible applicants must keep a tab on the official website and apply for the post on or before 6th May 2018.

Important Dates:

Opening Date of Application Process: 6th April 2018
Last Date of Application Process: 6th May 2018
Last Date to Deposit Fee: 8th May 2018

HSSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Fire Operator Cum Driver - 1646
General - 577
SC - 279
BCA - 213
BCB - 132
EBPG - 165
ESM(GEN) - 115
ESM(SC) - 33
ESM(BCA) - 34
ESM(BCB) - 48
OSP(GEN) - 16
OSP(SC) - 17
OSP(BCA) - 9
OSP(BCB) - 8

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be 12th passed and must be know Hindi/Sanskrit up to Class 10th.
For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:
http://www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/Advertisements/70_1_1_Advt%202_2018.pdf

Age Limit:

The age of the applicant must fall in the age bracket of 17 to 42 years.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.5200 to Rs.20200 plus Grade pay of Rs. 2400.

Application Fee:

Unreserved Candidate Category - Rs.100
Female of Haryana Resident - Rs.50
SC/ BC/ EBPG (Haryana), Male - Rs.25
SC/ BC/ EBPG (Haryana), Female - Rs.13
Ex- Servicemen of Haryana - Nil

Selection Process:
The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of Written Exam – 90 Marks and Socio-Economic criteria and experience – 10 Marks.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
