HSSC Recruitment 2018: 1646 Fire Operator Cum Driver Posts, Apply Before 6th May 2018

HSSC Recruitment 2018 to recruit 1646 candidates for the post of Fire Operator Cum Driver is scheduled to begin today on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) - hssc.gov.in . Interested and eligible applicants must keep a tab on the official website and apply for the post on or before 6th May 2018.Opening Date of Application Process: 6th April 2018Last Date of Application Process: 6th May 2018Last Date to Deposit Fee: 8th May 2018Fire Operator Cum Driver - 1646General - 577SC - 279BCA - 213BCB - 132EBPG - 165ESM(GEN) - 115ESM(SC) - 33ESM(BCA) - 34ESM(BCB) - 48OSP(GEN) - 16OSP(SC) - 17OSP(BCA) - 9OSP(BCB) - 8The applicant must be 12th passed and must be know Hindi/Sanskrit up to Class 10th.For more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below:The age of the applicant must fall in the age bracket of 17 to 42 years.The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.5200 to Rs.20200 plus Grade pay of Rs. 2400.Unreserved Candidate Category - Rs.100Female of Haryana Resident - Rs.50SC/ BC/ EBPG (Haryana), Male - Rs.25SC/ BC/ EBPG (Haryana), Female - Rs.13Ex- Servicemen of Haryana - NilThe selection of candidates will be done on the basis of Written Exam – 90 Marks and Socio-Economic criteria and experience – 10 Marks.