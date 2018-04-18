GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
HSSC Recruitment 2018: 7110 Constable & Sub-Inspector Posts, Apply from 28th April 2018

HSSC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 7110 vacancies for the post of Constable (Male/ Female) and Sub- Inspector (Male/ Female) has been released on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) - hssc.gov.in.

Updated:April 18, 2018, 3:29 PM IST
HSSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Category 1: Constable (Male) – 5000

Category 2: Constable (Female) – 1147

Category 3: Male Constable (General duty) India Reserve Battalions of Haryana State – 500

Category 4: Sub – Inspector (Male) – 400

Category 5: Sub – Inspector (Female) – 63

Application Fee:

Category 1, 2 and 3(Unreserved): Male/ Female – Rs.100

Category 4 and 5: (Unreserved): Male/ Female – Rs.150

Category 1, 2 and 3: (Female of Haryana) – Rs.50

Category 4 and 5: (Female of Haryana) – Rs.75

SC/BC (Category 1, 2 and 3) Male – Rs.25

SC/BC (Category 1, 2 and 3) Female – Rs.13

SC/BC (Category 4 and 5) Male – Rs.35

SC/BC (Category 4 and 5) Female – Rs.18

Eligibility Criteria:

Category 1, 2 and 3 – The applicant must be class 12th passed from recognized board.

Category 4 and 5 - The applicant must be Graduate from any recognized university.

For more details, the applicants are advised to visit official advertisement as given in the url below:

http://www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/Advertisements/71_1_1_hp-2.pdf

Pay Scale:

Category 1, 2 and 3 – Rs.21,700 to Rs.69,100

Category 4 and 5 – Rs.35,400 to Rs.1,12,400

Age Limit:

Category 1, 2 and 3 - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 1st April 2018

Category 4 and 5 - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 27 years as on 1st April 2018.

Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the Commission.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Knowledge Test, Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).

