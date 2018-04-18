HSSC Recruitment 2018: 7110 Constable & Sub-Inspector Posts, Apply from 28th April 2018

HSSC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 7110 vacancies for the post of Constable (Male/ Female) and Sub- Inspector (Male/ Female) has been released on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) — hssc.gov.in. The registration process will commence from 28th April 2018 and conclude on 28th May 2018.HSSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Category 1: Constable (Male) – 5000Category 2: Constable (Female) – 1147Category 3: Male Constable (General duty) India Reserve Battalions of Haryana State – 500Category 4: Sub – Inspector (Male) – 400Category 5: Sub – Inspector (Female) – 63Application Fee:Category 1, 2 and 3(Unreserved): Male/ Female – Rs.100Category 4 and 5: (Unreserved): Male/ Female – Rs.150Category 1, 2 and 3: (Female of Haryana) – Rs.50Category 4 and 5: (Female of Haryana) – Rs.75SC/BC (Category 1, 2 and 3) Male – Rs.25SC/BC (Category 1, 2 and 3) Female – Rs.13SC/BC (Category 4 and 5) Male – Rs.35SC/BC (Category 4 and 5) Female – Rs.18Eligibility Criteria:Category 1, 2 and 3 – The applicant must be class 12th passed from recognized board.Category 4 and 5 - The applicant must be Graduate from any recognized university.For more details, the applicants are advised to visit official advertisement as given in the url below:Pay Scale:Category 1, 2 and 3 – Rs.21,700 to Rs.69,100Category 4 and 5 – Rs.35,400 to Rs.1,12,400Age Limit:Category 1, 2 and 3 - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 1st April 2018Category 4 and 5 - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 27 years as on 1st April 2018.Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the Commission.Selection Process:Candidates will be selected on the basis of Knowledge Test, Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).