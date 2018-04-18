English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HSSC Recruitment 2018: 7110 Constable & Sub-Inspector Posts, Apply from 28th April 2018
HSSC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 7110 vacancies for the post of Constable (Male/ Female) and Sub- Inspector (Male/ Female) has been released on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) - hssc.gov.in.
HSSC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 7110 vacancies for the post of Constable (Male/ Female) and Sub- Inspector (Male/ Female) has been released on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) — hssc.gov.in. The registration process will commence from 28th April 2018 and conclude on 28th May 2018.
HSSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Category 1: Constable (Male) – 5000
Category 2: Constable (Female) – 1147
Category 3: Male Constable (General duty) India Reserve Battalions of Haryana State – 500
Category 4: Sub – Inspector (Male) – 400
Category 5: Sub – Inspector (Female) – 63
Application Fee:
Category 1, 2 and 3(Unreserved): Male/ Female – Rs.100
Category 4 and 5: (Unreserved): Male/ Female – Rs.150
Category 1, 2 and 3: (Female of Haryana) – Rs.50
Category 4 and 5: (Female of Haryana) – Rs.75
SC/BC (Category 1, 2 and 3) Male – Rs.25
SC/BC (Category 1, 2 and 3) Female – Rs.13
SC/BC (Category 4 and 5) Male – Rs.35
SC/BC (Category 4 and 5) Female – Rs.18
Eligibility Criteria:
Category 1, 2 and 3 – The applicant must be class 12th passed from recognized board.
Category 4 and 5 - The applicant must be Graduate from any recognized university.
For more details, the applicants are advised to visit official advertisement as given in the url below:
http://www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/Advertisements/71_1_1_hp-2.pdf
Pay Scale:
Category 1, 2 and 3 – Rs.21,700 to Rs.69,100
Category 4 and 5 – Rs.35,400 to Rs.1,12,400
Age Limit:
Category 1, 2 and 3 - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 1st April 2018
Category 4 and 5 - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 27 years as on 1st April 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the Commission.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Knowledge Test, Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).
