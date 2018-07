HSSC Recruitment 2018 Re-Opens Today For 130 Junior Coach and Dispenser (SC) Posts, Apply Before August 8

HSSC Recruitment 2018 application process has been re-opened today to fill 130 Junior Coach and Dispenser posts on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), Panchkula – hssc.gov.in.HSSC had rolled out Advertisement No. 01/2018 in the month of February 2018 earlier this year as a special recruitment drive to clear SC backlog vacancies and the application process was carried out from 9th March to 9th April 2018.However, the department is again inviting applications for the same advertisement and interested candidates can apply online on or before 8th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for HSSC Recruitment 2018 for Junior Coach and Dispenser posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.hssc.gov.in/Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Job Online’ given in front of ‘Advt.1/2018’on the homepageStep 3 – Register yourself and then login with your registration credentialsStep 4 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceAdvertisement No. 01/2018 - http://fileserver2.mkcl.org/HRSSCAdvt12018/69_1_1_advt%201_2018.pdf The candidates eligible for the post can apply in the prescribed format on or before 8 August.HSSC Vacancy Details:Junior Coach Badminton -04 PostsJunior Coach Boxing -11 PostsJunior Coach Cricket -01 PostsJunior Coach Fencing - 03 PostsJunior Coach Football -12 PostsJunior Coach Gymnastics - 05 PostsJunior Coach Juddo - 03 PostsJunior Coach Kayaking & Canoeing - 01 PostsJunior Coach Table Tennis - 06 PostsJunior Coach Taekwondo - 05 PostsJunior Coach Weight Lifting - 3 PostsJunior Coach Kabaddi -11 PostsJunior Coach Kho-Kho - 2 PostsJunior Coach Tennis - 5 PostsJunior Coach Basket Ball -10 PostsJunior Coach Handball - 08 PostsJunior Coach Hockey - 6 PostsJunior Coach Volleyball - 11 PostsJunior Coach Wrestling - 07 PostsJunior Coach Rowing - 01 PostsJunior Coach Archery - 02 PostsDispenser (Ayurvedic) - 13 PostsEligibility Criteria:Junior Coach: The applicant must be a graduate or equivalent and must possess a Diploma in Coaching from the National Institute of Sports in relevant game or Diploma from National Institute of Sports with a certificate of participation in Asian Games, Commonwealth Games etc.Dispenser: The applicant must possess a Diploma in Up-Vaidya or Diploma in Ayurvedic Pharmacy with 10+2 with Physics Chemistry and Biology.Pay Scale:Junior Coach: Rs.9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs.3600Dispenser: Rs.9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs.3600Age-Limit:Junior Coach: 17-42 yearsDispenser: 20-42 yearsApplication Fee:Male candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.35/- while female candidates need to pay Rs.18/-.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination and verification of documents. There shall be no interview.