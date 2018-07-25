GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

HSSC Recruitment 2018 Re-Opens Today For 130 Junior Coach and Dispenser (SC) Posts, Apply Before August 8

Contributor Content

Updated:July 25, 2018, 8:08 PM IST
HSSC Recruitment 2018 Re-Opens Today For 130 Junior Coach and Dispenser (SC) Posts, Apply Before August 8
Image for representation. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
HSSC Recruitment 2018 application process has been re-opened today to fill 130 Junior Coach and Dispenser posts on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), Panchkula – hssc.gov.in.

HSSC had rolled out Advertisement No. 01/2018 in the month of February 2018 earlier this year as a special recruitment drive to clear SC backlog vacancies and the application process was carried out from 9th March to 9th April 2018.

However, the department is again inviting applications for the same advertisement and interested candidates can apply online on or before 8th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for HSSC Recruitment 2018 for Junior Coach and Dispenser posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.hssc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Job Online’ given in front of ‘Advt.1/2018’on the homepage
Step 3 – Register yourself and then login with your registration credentials
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://adv12018.hryssc.in/CMS/Content_Static.aspx?did=442
Advertisement No. 01/2018 - http://fileserver2.mkcl.org/HRSSCAdvt12018/69_1_1_advt%201_2018.pdf
The candidates eligible for the post can apply in the prescribed format on or before 8 August.

HSSC Vacancy Details:
Junior Coach Badminton -04 Posts

Junior Coach Boxing -11 Posts

Junior Coach Cricket -01 Posts

Junior Coach Fencing - 03 Posts

Junior Coach Football -12 Posts

Junior Coach Gymnastics - 05 Posts

Junior Coach Juddo - 03 Posts

Junior Coach Kayaking & Canoeing - 01 Posts

Junior Coach Table Tennis - 06 Posts

Junior Coach Taekwondo - 05 Posts

Junior Coach Weight Lifting - 3 Posts

Junior Coach Kabaddi -11 Posts

Junior Coach Kho-Kho - 2 Posts

Junior Coach Tennis - 5 Posts

Junior Coach Basket Ball -10 Posts

Junior Coach Handball - 08 Posts

Junior Coach Hockey - 6 Posts

Junior Coach Volleyball - 11 Posts

Junior Coach Wrestling - 07 Posts

Junior Coach Rowing - 01 Posts

Junior Coach Archery - 02 Posts

Dispenser (Ayurvedic) - 13 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Junior Coach: The applicant must be a graduate or equivalent and must possess a Diploma in Coaching from the National Institute of Sports in relevant game or Diploma from National Institute of Sports with a certificate of participation in Asian Games, Commonwealth Games etc.

Dispenser: The applicant must possess a Diploma in Up-Vaidya or Diploma in Ayurvedic Pharmacy with 10+2 with Physics Chemistry and Biology.

Pay Scale:
Junior Coach: Rs.9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs.3600
Dispenser: Rs.9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs.3600

Age-Limit:
Junior Coach: 17-42 years
Dispenser: 20-42 years

Application Fee:
Male candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.35/- while female candidates need to pay Rs.18/-.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination and verification of documents. There shall be no interview.

