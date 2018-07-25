English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
HSSC Recruitment 2018 Re-Opens Today For 130 Junior Coach and Dispenser (SC) Posts, Apply Before August 8
Application process to recruit 130 Junior Coach and Dispenser has been re-opened today on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), Panchkula – hssc.gov.in.
Image for representation. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
HSSC Recruitment 2018 application process has been re-opened today to fill 130 Junior Coach and Dispenser posts on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), Panchkula – hssc.gov.in.
HSSC had rolled out Advertisement No. 01/2018 in the month of February 2018 earlier this year as a special recruitment drive to clear SC backlog vacancies and the application process was carried out from 9th March to 9th April 2018.
However, the department is again inviting applications for the same advertisement and interested candidates can apply online on or before 8th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for HSSC Recruitment 2018 for Junior Coach and Dispenser posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.hssc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Job Online’ given in front of ‘Advt.1/2018’on the homepage
Step 3 – Register yourself and then login with your registration credentials
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://adv12018.hryssc.in/CMS/Content_Static.aspx?did=442
Advertisement No. 01/2018 - http://fileserver2.mkcl.org/HRSSCAdvt12018/69_1_1_advt%201_2018.pdf
The candidates eligible for the post can apply in the prescribed format on or before 8 August.
HSSC Vacancy Details:
Junior Coach Badminton -04 Posts
Junior Coach Boxing -11 Posts
Junior Coach Cricket -01 Posts
Junior Coach Fencing - 03 Posts
Junior Coach Football -12 Posts
Junior Coach Gymnastics - 05 Posts
Junior Coach Juddo - 03 Posts
Junior Coach Kayaking & Canoeing - 01 Posts
Junior Coach Table Tennis - 06 Posts
Junior Coach Taekwondo - 05 Posts
Junior Coach Weight Lifting - 3 Posts
Junior Coach Kabaddi -11 Posts
Junior Coach Kho-Kho - 2 Posts
Junior Coach Tennis - 5 Posts
Junior Coach Basket Ball -10 Posts
Junior Coach Handball - 08 Posts
Junior Coach Hockey - 6 Posts
Junior Coach Volleyball - 11 Posts
Junior Coach Wrestling - 07 Posts
Junior Coach Rowing - 01 Posts
Junior Coach Archery - 02 Posts
Dispenser (Ayurvedic) - 13 Posts
Eligibility Criteria:
Junior Coach: The applicant must be a graduate or equivalent and must possess a Diploma in Coaching from the National Institute of Sports in relevant game or Diploma from National Institute of Sports with a certificate of participation in Asian Games, Commonwealth Games etc.
Dispenser: The applicant must possess a Diploma in Up-Vaidya or Diploma in Ayurvedic Pharmacy with 10+2 with Physics Chemistry and Biology.
Pay Scale:
Junior Coach: Rs.9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs.3600
Dispenser: Rs.9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs.3600
Age-Limit:
Junior Coach: 17-42 years
Dispenser: 20-42 years
Application Fee:
Male candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.35/- while female candidates need to pay Rs.18/-.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination and verification of documents. There shall be no interview.
