HSSC Recruitment 2018: Registration Due Date for 7110 Constable/SI Posts Extended to 2nd July 2018, Exam to be Bilingual

HSSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 7110 vacancies for the post of Constable (Male/ Female) and Sub- Inspector (Male/ Female) has been extended to 2 July 2018 on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) - hssc.gov.in HSSC was earlier scheduled to conclude the application process on 28 May 2018 but then extended it to 4 June 2018. However, the Commission has now again notified fresh due date on its official website for this recruitment against Advertisement No.3/2018. ‘Last date of filling application form is 02.07.2018 11:59PM. Payment closes on 05.07.2018’ read the official website. Candidates will be able to pay the fee till 5 July 2018, 5PM only.Furthermore, the examination will be held bilingual i.e. in English as well as Hindi.Category 1: Constable (Male) – 5000Category 2: Constable (Female) – 1147Category 3: Male Constable (General duty) India Reserve Battalions of Haryana State – 500Category 4: Sub – Inspector (Male) – 400Category 5: Sub – Inspector (Female) – 63Category 1, 2 and 3(Unreserved): Male/ Female – Rs.100Category 4 and 5: (Unreserved): Male/ Female – Rs.150Category 1, 2 and 3: (Female of Haryana) – Rs.50Category 4 and 5: (Female of Haryana) – Rs.75SC/BC (Category 1, 2 and 3) Male – Rs.25SC/BC (Category 1, 2 and 3) Female – Rs.13SC/BC (Category 4 and 5) Male – Rs.35SC/BC (Category 4 and 5) Female – Rs.18Category 1, 2 and 3 – The applicant must be class 12th passed from recognized board.- The applicant must be Graduate from any recognized university.For more details, the applicants are advised to visit official advertisement as given in the url below:Category 1, 2 and 3 – Rs.21,700 to Rs.69,100Category 4 and 5 – Rs.35,400 to Rs.1,12,400Category 1, 2 and 3 - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 1st April 2018Category 4 and 5 - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 27 years as on 1st April 2018.Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the Commission.Candidates will be selected on the basis of Knowledge Test, Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.hssc.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Click here for Advt. 3/2018’Step 3 – Register yourselfStep 4 – Login to your profile and fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference