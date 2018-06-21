English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
HSSC Recruitment 2018: Registration Due Date for 7110 Constable/SI Posts Extended to 2nd July 2018, Exam to be Bilingual
HSSC was earlier scheduled to conclude the application process on 28 May 2018 but then extended it to 4 June 2018.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
HSSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 7110 vacancies for the post of Constable (Male/ Female) and Sub- Inspector (Male/ Female) has been extended to 2 July 2018 on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) - hssc.gov.in.
HSSC was earlier scheduled to conclude the application process on 28 May 2018 but then extended it to 4 June 2018. However, the Commission has now again notified fresh due date on its official website for this recruitment against Advertisement No.3/2018. ‘Last date of filling application form is 02.07.2018 11:59PM. Payment closes on 05.07.2018’ read the official website. Candidates will be able to pay the fee till 5 July 2018, 5PM only.
Furthermore, the examination will be held bilingual i.e. in English as well as Hindi.
HSSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Category 1: Constable (Male) – 5000
Category 2: Constable (Female) – 1147
Category 3: Male Constable (General duty) India Reserve Battalions of Haryana State – 500
Category 4: Sub – Inspector (Male) – 400
Category 5: Sub – Inspector (Female) – 63
Application Fee:
Category 1, 2 and 3(Unreserved): Male/ Female – Rs.100
Category 4 and 5: (Unreserved): Male/ Female – Rs.150
Category 1, 2 and 3: (Female of Haryana) – Rs.50
Category 4 and 5: (Female of Haryana) – Rs.75
SC/BC (Category 1, 2 and 3) Male – Rs.25
SC/BC (Category 1, 2 and 3) Female – Rs.13
SC/BC (Category 4 and 5) Male – Rs.35
SC/BC (Category 4 and 5) Female – Rs.18
Eligibility Criteria:
Category 1, 2 and 3 – The applicant must be class 12th passed from recognized board.
Category 4 and 5 - The applicant must be Graduate from any recognized university.
For more details, the applicants are advised to visit official advertisement as given in the url below:
http://www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/Advertisements/71_1_1_hp-2.pdf
Pay Scale:
Category 1, 2 and 3 – Rs.21,700 to Rs.69,100
Category 4 and 5 – Rs.35,400 to Rs.1,12,400
Age Limit:
Category 1, 2 and 3 - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 1st April 2018
Category 4 and 5 - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 27 years as on 1st April 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the Commission.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Knowledge Test, Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).
Application Process:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.hssc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click here for Advt. 3/2018’
Step 3 – Register yourself
Step 4 – Login to your profile and fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://adv32018.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx
Also Watch
HSSC was earlier scheduled to conclude the application process on 28 May 2018 but then extended it to 4 June 2018. However, the Commission has now again notified fresh due date on its official website for this recruitment against Advertisement No.3/2018. ‘Last date of filling application form is 02.07.2018 11:59PM. Payment closes on 05.07.2018’ read the official website. Candidates will be able to pay the fee till 5 July 2018, 5PM only.
Furthermore, the examination will be held bilingual i.e. in English as well as Hindi.
HSSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Category 1: Constable (Male) – 5000
Category 2: Constable (Female) – 1147
Category 3: Male Constable (General duty) India Reserve Battalions of Haryana State – 500
Category 4: Sub – Inspector (Male) – 400
Category 5: Sub – Inspector (Female) – 63
Application Fee:
Category 1, 2 and 3(Unreserved): Male/ Female – Rs.100
Category 4 and 5: (Unreserved): Male/ Female – Rs.150
Category 1, 2 and 3: (Female of Haryana) – Rs.50
Category 4 and 5: (Female of Haryana) – Rs.75
SC/BC (Category 1, 2 and 3) Male – Rs.25
SC/BC (Category 1, 2 and 3) Female – Rs.13
SC/BC (Category 4 and 5) Male – Rs.35
SC/BC (Category 4 and 5) Female – Rs.18
Eligibility Criteria:
Category 1, 2 and 3 – The applicant must be class 12th passed from recognized board.
Category 4 and 5 - The applicant must be Graduate from any recognized university.
For more details, the applicants are advised to visit official advertisement as given in the url below:
http://www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/Advertisements/71_1_1_hp-2.pdf
Pay Scale:
Category 1, 2 and 3 – Rs.21,700 to Rs.69,100
Category 4 and 5 – Rs.35,400 to Rs.1,12,400
Age Limit:
Category 1, 2 and 3 - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on 1st April 2018
Category 4 and 5 - The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 27 years as on 1st April 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the Commission.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Knowledge Test, Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).
Application Process:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.hssc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click here for Advt. 3/2018’
Step 3 – Register yourself
Step 4 – Login to your profile and fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://adv32018.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Friday 28 July , 2017
Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Friday 28 July , 2017 Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral
- When Real and Reel Sanju Paid Surprise Visit to Rishi Kapoor
- At 98, Amma Nanammal, India's Oldest Yoga Guru, is Giving Us Some Serious Fitness Goals
- New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern Becomes 2nd Leader to Give Birth While in Office, 28 Years After Bhutto
- Instagram Takes on YouTube; Launches 'IGTV' Mobile App For Hour Long Videos