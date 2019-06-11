English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HSSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for the Posts of Constable, Sub Inspector at hssc.gov.in from June 12 Onwards
Haryana Staff Selection Commission to begin the application process for recruitment of Constable and Sub Inspector from June 12.
Image for representation only.
HSSC Recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission, Panchkula will begin the application process for recruitment of Constable and Sub Inspector from June 12. The application forms for the posts can be filled only in online mode at the HSSC’s official website hssc.gov.in till June 26. According to Haryana Staff Selection Commission’s official circular, as many as 6,400 group C posts in Haryana’s Police department and 400 sub inspector posts, for which only male candidates can apply, are vacant. Further, the HSSC 2019 application forms for 5,000 and 1,000 constable posts for male and female respectively are invited. The official document on the HSSC 2019 recruitment can be read by clicking on this link hssc.gov.in
HSSC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility for SI and Constable
For Constable: Applicants who have cleared intermediate exam from recognized college and studied Hindi/Sanskrit in High School level can apply. The age limit is 18-25 years. Required height of male applicants is 170 centimeters for general category and that of female from unreserved quota is 158 centimeters.
For Sub Inspector: All applicants should have a graduation degree and in their high school examination have opted for Hindi or Sanskrit subject. The age bracket of applicants should be within 21-27 years. For general and unreserved applicants, the required heights are 170 and 168 centimeters, respectively.
HSSC Recruitment 2019: Application Form
The HSSC Constable and Sub Inspector 2019 application form fee can be paid in both online and bank challan mode. The steps to fill the application form are given below-
Step 1- Visit HSSC website hssc.gov.in
Step 2- Check for tab saying apply for HSSC Constable and Sub Inspector posts
Step 3- Click it and read the terms and conditions before applying
Step 4- Register yourself by creating login id, password
Step 5- Provide all required details, application fee and upload the needed documents
Step 6- Preview the application, then, submit it and take a print out
For Constable: The application fee is Rs 100 for all general category applicants, except Haryana female residents as they have to remit just Rs 50. Whereas, female Haryana state applicants belonging from SC/BC/EWS quota have to pay Rs 13.
For Sub Inspector: All general category non Harayana residents have to Rs 150 and female residents of Haryana state have to Rs 75. While the application form is free of cost for Haryana ex-service category of applicants.
