HSSC Recruitment Alert 2019: Notification for 257 Salesman & Other Posts Out @hssc.gov.in. How to Check
HSSC Recruitment Alert 2019 has been released on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission at hssc.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
HSSC Recruitment Alert 2019 | Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notification for Recruitment for Salesman and other posts. HSSC Recruitment Alert 2019 has been released on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission at hssc.gov.in. The HSSC Recruitment Alert 2019 stated that informed that the Haryana Staff Selection Commission has a total of 257 vacancies across various posts.
Interested candidates are advised to apply for HSSC Recruitment before the last date of application, April 8, 2019.
Important information regarding HSSC Recruitment 2019 is mentioned below under relevant subheads.
HSSC Recruitment 2019: Age limit
As per Haryana government’s instructions, the upper age limit for Scheduled Caste, Backward Class (A) and Backward Class (B) is relaxable.
For Ex-servicemen Candidates, relaxation up to continuous Military service added by three years is permissible.
The upper age limit in respect to widows, legally separated woman, divorcee, deserted woman and unmarried woman will be up to 47 years as per Government instructions.
HSSC Recruitment 2019: Important dates
Opening date for submission of online applications: March 08, 2019
Closing date for submission of online applications: April 08, 2019 (by 11:59 PM)
Closing date for deposit of fee: April 11, 2019 (by 11:59 PM)
HSSC Recruitment 2019: Fees details
Cat. No. 14, 15, 17 to 22, 24, 27, 31, 33 & 34- General category (male/ female)- 150; Female of Haryana district- 75; SC/BC candidates of Haryana (male- 35),(female-18)
Cat. No.1 to 13, 16, 23, 25, 26, 28 to 30 & 32- General category (male/ female)-100; Female of Haryana district- 50; SC/BC candidates of Haryana (male- 25), (female-13)
No Charges for ex-Serviceman of Haryana.
Click here to check the details about the vacant posts.
For HSSC Recruitment 2019, no offline application form or a copy of the downloaded application form will be accepted by the office. Candidates are advised to fill the application form correctly and on time.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
