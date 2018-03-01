English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HTET 2017 December Exam Results Declared at bseh.org.in, Check Now
BSEH had organised the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) on 23rd and 24th December 2017 across the state of Haryana in which 4,12,024 candidates had appeared.
Screen grab of the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH).
HTET 2017 December Exam Result has been declared by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on its official website – bseh.org.in.
BSEH had organised the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) on 23rd and 24th December 2017 across the state of Haryana in which 4,12,024 candidates had appeared. As per the HTET December 2017 Exam results, the pass percentage for Level 1 (Primary Teacher) stood at 12.51%, 9.98% for Level 2 (TGT) and 0.83% for Level 3 (PGT). 1,49,361 candidates had registered for Level 1, 1,67,364 for Level 2 and 1,27,352 for Level 3.
The Board had called candidates in February, last month, to verify their biometric details as the same could not be verified by Biometric Attendance of all candidates on exam days. Candidates who had appeared for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 can check their result now by following the instructions given below:
How to check HTET December 2017 Result
Step 1: Visit the official website – http://www.bseh.org.in/
Step 2: Click on ‘HTET Exam Result December 2017’ tab on the right sidebar
Step 3: It will direct you to Indiaresults.com, where you need to enter your Roll Number or Name, and click on Find Results
Step 4: Download your Result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link- http://results.indiaresults.com/hr/hbse/htet-exam-result-2018/query.html
The Board of School Education, Haryana will shortly issue the certificates to successful candidates.
