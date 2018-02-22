English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HTET 2017 Results delayed due to incomplete Aadhaar-based Identification
As per a Press Note released by the Board of School Education Haryana, the Aadhaar-based Biometric Attendance could not be completed on the exam day for all examinees due to technical and other reasons.
Representative image.
HTET 2017 results have been delayed as the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will complete the Aadhaar-based biometric attendance of all candidates who had appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Examination (HTET) held in December 2017, before declaring the exam result.
As per a Press Note released by the Board of School Education Haryana, the Aadhaar-based Biometric Attendance could not be completed on the exam day for all examinees due to technical and other reasons, thereby non-Aadhaar-qualified candidates will need to complete the identification process, so that the Board can release the much-awaited HTET December 2017 result.
BSEH has released 3 lists of over 15000 candidates which need to appear for Aadhaar verification. The candidates’ list can be accessed at the below mentioned url:
http://www.bseh.org.in/list-of-candidates-label-for-biometric-attendance/
The Aadhaar-based identification process is scheduled to be held on Friday, 23rd February 2018 i.e. tomorrow, at the centres organized in 22 districts as listed by the Board of School Education Haryana on its official website – bseh.org.in. Candidates can access the same at the below mentioned url:
http://bseh.org.in/pdf/220218-center.pdf
However, candidates who’ll not be able to complete the Aadhaar-based identification process on 23rd February, will need to appear at the Teachers’ Building at the Board Headquarters on 24th February and 25th February 2018 between 9AM to 5PM to complete their verification. The official press note can be read here:
http://bseh.org.in/pdf/Amended-press-note-20180222.pdf
Also Watch
As per a Press Note released by the Board of School Education Haryana, the Aadhaar-based Biometric Attendance could not be completed on the exam day for all examinees due to technical and other reasons, thereby non-Aadhaar-qualified candidates will need to complete the identification process, so that the Board can release the much-awaited HTET December 2017 result.
BSEH has released 3 lists of over 15000 candidates which need to appear for Aadhaar verification. The candidates’ list can be accessed at the below mentioned url:
http://www.bseh.org.in/list-of-candidates-label-for-biometric-attendance/
The Aadhaar-based identification process is scheduled to be held on Friday, 23rd February 2018 i.e. tomorrow, at the centres organized in 22 districts as listed by the Board of School Education Haryana on its official website – bseh.org.in. Candidates can access the same at the below mentioned url:
http://bseh.org.in/pdf/220218-center.pdf
However, candidates who’ll not be able to complete the Aadhaar-based identification process on 23rd February, will need to appear at the Teachers’ Building at the Board Headquarters on 24th February and 25th February 2018 between 9AM to 5PM to complete their verification. The official press note can be read here:
http://bseh.org.in/pdf/Amended-press-note-20180222.pdf
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street