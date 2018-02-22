HTET 2017 Results delayed due to incomplete Aadhaar-based Identification

HTET 2017 results have been delayed as the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will complete the Aadhaar-based biometric attendance of all candidates who had appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Examination (HTET) held in December 2017, before declaring the exam result.As per a Press Note released by the Board of School Education Haryana, the Aadhaar-based Biometric Attendance could not be completed on the exam day for all examinees due to technical and other reasons, thereby non-Aadhaar-qualified candidates will need to complete the identification process, so that the Board can release the much-awaited HTET December 2017 result.BSEH has released 3 lists of over 15000 candidates which need to appear for Aadhaar verification. The candidates’ list can be accessed at the below mentioned url:The Aadhaar-based identification process is scheduled to be held on Friday, 23rd February 2018 i.e. tomorrow, at the centres organized in 22 districts as listed by the Board of School Education Haryana on its official website – bseh.org.in. Candidates can access the same at the below mentioned url:However, candidates who’ll not be able to complete the Aadhaar-based identification process on 23rd February, will need to appear at the Teachers’ Building at the Board Headquarters on 24th February and 25th February 2018 between 9AM to 5PM to complete their verification. The official press note can be read here: