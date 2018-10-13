HTET 2018 Exam on 22 & 23 Dec 2018, Read Notification here

HTET 2018 Exam Date notification has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), as per which, the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2018 will be organized on 22nd and 23rd December 2018, this year. ‘The Board of School Education Haryana has decided to conduct the HTET Exam on 22nd & 23rd December, 2018. The said exam will be conducted without fear & favour, in a transparent manner without any interference’ reads the HTET 2018 notification released on the official website - http://bseh.org.in.Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test or HTET is a state level eligibility exam organized by the Government of Haryana every year to qualify candidates for the recruitment of PRT, TGT and PGT teachers in government and aided schools in the state.Candidates aspiring to work as teachers can select from three levels of HTET 2018 based on the classes they can teach from Class I to XII.HTET Level – I exam:For candidates who are eligible to work as Primary Teachers (PRT) and can teach students from Class I to V.HTET Level – II exam:For candidates who are eligible to teach elementary classes from Class VI to VIII as Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT).HTET Level – III exam:For candidates who are eligible to teach secondary classes from Class IX to XII as Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).BSEH aims to organize HTET 2018 with utmost transparency and will make necessary arrangements to combat malpractices. ‘Board will use latest Technology (Jammers, Aadhar Based Biometric, Frisking, CCTV online Surveillance, Videography) for smooth conduct of Exam,’ the notification reads further.Interested candidates must keep a tab on the official website of Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) to stay up to date with the application process and download the Information Bulletin once it’s released.Meanwhile, the HTET 2018 Notification can be read at the below mentioned url: