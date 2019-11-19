Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

HTET Answer Key 2019 for Level 1,2,3 Released at bseh.org.in; Click Here to Know More

Candidates who have any doubt regarding the answer key can raise objections from November 21 to November 25.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 19, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced HTET Answer Key 2019 for Level 1, 2 and 3 on Tuesday, November 19. The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key 2019 was released by Haryana Board of School Education on its official website. The exam conducting authority HBSE organised the examination for recruiting teachers on November 16 and 17. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can download their HTET answer key from the official website.

Candidates who have any doubt regarding the answer key can raise objections from November 21 to November 25. The raising objection window will close at 5 pm. Candidates will have to pay 200 per objection.

According to the official notification released by Haryana Board of School Education, "In incase it turns out that an objection raised by the candidates was right then the amount paid for that particular question will be refunded to the respective candidates."

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test Level 1 Answer Key 2019 Direct Link

HTET Level 2 Answer Key 2019 Direct Link

HTET Level 3 Answer Key 2019 Direct Link

How to Download Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the website

Step 2: Under what's new section click on the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key 2019

Step 3: A new page will open and it will show the PDF

Step 4: Download the HTET Answer Key for future reference

