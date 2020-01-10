Take the pledge to vote

HTET Result 2019 Released at bseh.org.in, Check Marks via Direct Link

The HTET Result 2019 was released by the Haryana Board of School Education on its official website bseh.org.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 10, 2020, 6:27 PM IST
HTET Result 2019 Released at bseh.org.in, Check Marks via Direct Link
Image for representation.

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test Result 2019. The HTET Result 2019 was released on its official website bseh.org.in. The HBSE had successfully conducted the teacher eligibility test from November 17 to 19. Candidates, who had appeared for the eligibility test, can check their HTET result 2019 from the official website. Candidates can also check their score via direct link: results.bseh.org.in.

HTET result 2019: Steps to download

Candidates should follow the below listed steps to check their Haryana Board of School Education Teacher Eligibity Test result.

Step 1: Go to the official website, bseh.org.in

Step 2: Look for result tab and

Step 3: Choose course by clicking on the drop down and enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on ‘find result’

Step 5: Download HTET Result 2019 and keep a printout for future use

The Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani came into existence in 1969 as per Haryana Act No. 11 of 1969 with its head-quarters at Chandigarh later shifted to Bhiwani in January 1981. The Board started with a staff of 100 officials allocated from Punjab University, Chandigarh and conducted the first examination of matriculation level (10th Class) in 1970.

