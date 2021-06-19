Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Juwai Teer Game Results for June 19; Check Winning Numbers

A legalised archery-based betting game, Shillong Teer, is conducted in Meghalaya only on weekdays from Monday to Saturday. The state has successfully changed the tribal sport of archery into a legalised betting lottery game. Held in the capital city of the state, Shillong, the lottery game is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at the Polo ground. Khanapara Teer and Juwai Teer are the famous teer games which are being played every day, except on Sundays.

A group of 12 archery clubs participates in the game, which is held in two rounds. Results for the match held on June 19 will be made public via the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

As the Shillong Teer archery match is played in two rounds, its results are also announced at two different schedules. The maiden round of the archery match, which commences at 3.45 pm, will have its results out by 4.15 pm. The second round of the archery starts at 4:45 pm on Saturday, therefore the results will be available on the website by 5:15 pm. In the first round a team of 50 archers shoots 30 arrows while in the second round, archers are required to shoot 20 arrows at the target.

The participants who are able to predict the correct number of arrows that hit the target in the archery match, emerge as winners in the Shillong Teer. While buying the ticket for the betting lottery game, they are asked to choose a number from 0 to 99. These numbers are the number of arrows shot by the archer that successfully hit the target.

If the participant’s predicted number of arrows hitting the target is the same as the Teer Dream number then the ticket holder is awarded Rs. 80 for every Rs 1 ticket purchased. While those who make the correct prediction in the second round receive Rs. 60 for every Rs. 1 ticket purchased.

People can buy tickets for Shillong Teer from ticket booking counters present across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. These counters remain open from Monday to Saturday and the timings are - 10 am to 3:30 pm.

