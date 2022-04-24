Hubballi Violence a 'Big Conspiracy', State Investigating Role of Organisations: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday called the recent violence in the city over an alleged social media post, a 'big conspiracy' and said his government has taken the incident seriously. He was responding to reporters' query on the action taken against those involved in arson and violence here after an objectionable post surfaced on the social media on April 16.

If a police station was attacked in an organised manner by a mob then it is a serious matter. We are investigating the role of various organisations. Already our police have recorded their statements. In the next few days we will expose those who were behind it, the CM said. Asked whether the government would initiate bull-dozer kind of action, Bommai said there are various ways of taking action. We had adopted strong measures in the wake of DJ-Halli and KG Halli violence in Bengaluru. "It will be a Karnataka model," he added.

Amid a rise in COVID cases in parts of the country, Bommai said, The Centre has issued directions to be cautious with regard to COVID. For the past eight to 10 days, cases are on the rise here and there, especially in Kerala and Maharashtra. Hence, the Prime Minister himself will address the chief ministers through video conference on the COVID situation in the country and the measures to be taken. Taking lessons from the three COVID-19 waves in the past, experts have stressed on the need to be careful, the Chief Minister said. He added that a COVID-19 protocol will be prepared to tackle the disease.

Reacting to another question on the alleged bomb threats received by some schools in the city about a fortnight ago, Bommai said every aspect of it is being investigated.He said officials have been directed to probe it thoroughly to ascertain where the email originated from and who sent it.

We have taken it very seriously. We will go to the bottom of the case, the Chief Minister said.

