Have you thought about hugging a cow instead of your lover on Valentine’s Day? The Animal Welfare Board of India has announced to celebrate February 14, a day celebrated across the world as Valentine’s Day, as “Cow Hug Day”.

The board also appealed to “cow lovers” to celebrate February 14 as “Cow Hug Day” keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy. It said hugging with cow will bring emotional richness hence will increase our individual and collective happiness.

The board pointed out vedic traditions are “almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of west culture over time".

“In view of the immense benefit of the cow, hugging with cow will bring emotional richness hence will increase our individual & collective happiness. Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate the February 14 as Cow Hug day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy,” the board said in a advisory which was issued on the direction of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Hindustan Times reported.

Calling cow the “backbone of Indian culture and rural economy", the board highlighted that the animal represents “cattle wealth and biodiversity.”

“It is known as “Kamdhenu” and “Gaumata” because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity,” it said.

Earlier, self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who has been convicted in a rape case filed by a former woman disciple in 2013, had proposed to celebrate February 14 as Matru Pitru (mother and father) Poojan Divas.

In the past, Bajrang Dal had staged protests against Valentine’s Day and requested the government to declare February 14 as “Amar Jawan Diwas” as a tribute to those security personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack in 2019.

