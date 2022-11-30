CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » Huge Cache of Arms and Explosives Seized from Terrorist Hideout in JK's Poonch
1-MIN READ

Huge Cache of Arms and Explosives Seized from Terrorist Hideout in JK's Poonch

PTI

Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 15:15 IST

Jammu, India

However, no one was arrested during the operation, the official added. (File)

However, no one was arrested during the operation, the official added. (File)

He said the hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by police and Army at village Nabna in Surankote tehsil.

Security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Poonch and recovered a large cache of arms and explosives, a police official said.

The recoveries made from the hideout included two AK assault rifles, six magazines, 69 rounds, one pistol with a magazine and five hand grenades, the official said.

He said the hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by police and Army at village Nabna in Surankote tehsil.

However, no one was arrested during the operation, the official added.

Read all the Latest India News here

first published:November 30, 2022, 15:15 IST
last updated:November 30, 2022, 15:15 IST