Huge Crowd at Mumbai's Dadar Vegetable Market Yet Again Despite Massive Spike in Covid-19 Cases

A huge crowd is seen at Mumbai’s Dadar vegetable market yet again as the continues to report massive spike in daily Covid-19 cases. Mumbai, on Saturday, reported the highest rise in a day so far with 6,123 fresh cases.

This is not the first time that the vegetable market is seen crowded amid Covid surge. Last week on Friday a huge crowd was seen in the market while most of the people were without face masks, violating Covid guidelines.

Mumbai’s caseload has currently risen to 3,91,751, according to the recent data. With the death of 12 patients, the toll in the city mounted to 11,641. The city also has 53 containment zones while the number of buildings sealed following recovery of COVID-19 cases rose to 551.

CM Uddhav Thackeray has announced a statewide night curfew from 8pm to 7am Sunday onwards.

Maharashtra recorded the highest positivity rate in the country at 22.78 percent. It also reported the highest daily new cases at 35,726.

The other cities in Maharashtra also registered rise in Covid infections on Saturday as Pune district recorded 6,591 cases, Nagpur district with 3,741 new cases, Nashik district with 3,515 and Aurangabad district with 1501.

Thane city and its rural areas reported 939 and 481 new cases, respectively. Navi Mumbai reported 827 new cases, while Kalyan-Dombivli reported 859 cases.

Last week, authorities in Mumbai had planned to temporarily shifting the Dadar market after videos on social media showed citizens had gathered in huge numbers and were not following any Covid-19 mandates.