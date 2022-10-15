Huge Crowd Witnessed at Railway Station, Bus Depot As Candidates Return Home from UP PET Exam Centres

Thousands of students were found thronging railways stations and bus depots in Uttar Pradesh as they returned from their centres after sitting for the UP PET 2022 exam.

Videos showing a huge rush of students at the Kanpur Central, Ghazipur and Sitapur Junction trying to board the train to go home, went viral on social media.

#WATCH | UP: Rush of passengers witnessed at Kanpur Central railway station earlier this evening as a large number of candidates return from their centres after the UP PET 2022 exam. pic.twitter.com/92QUFoxLMK — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 15, 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET) is being held on October 15 and 16. As per reports, a staggering 37,58,209 candidates have registered for the exam which will be held in two shifts 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.

In a bid to help UP PET candidates find their exam centres and details of how far they are and how they can reach the centres, examiner help desks were set up at various railway stations and bus depots in UP.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Rush of passengers was witnessed at Sitapur Junction this evening as a large number of candidates for the UP PET 2022 exam returned from their centres to their homes. pic.twitter.com/iYiZjBwjIC — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 15, 2022

Apart from examiner desks, police personnel and administrative authorities were also stationed at the help desks to look after the students. The exam-related information is being imparted to students by volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra.

Talking about his experience with ANI, a candidate however expressed his dissatisfaction with regard to the arrangement made.

“Came from Ghazipur. The buses-trains were full while we came, they’re full even now. Not many arrangements were made for commuting”

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting this Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022 today. UPSSSC PET 2022 is being conducted for the recruitment of Group C posts of the Government of Uttar Pradesh for 2022-23.

UPSSSC has already released the admit card for PET 2022. Along with this, detailed instructions have also been issued for the candidates going to appear in UPSSSC PET 2022.

Non-compliance with these rules may result in a ban on taking the PET exam. A student can also be debarred from all future exams. This rule deals with giving false information.

Information that cannot be substantiated on the basis of a certificate, whether given knowingly or by mistake. If such a candidate gives the exam, he can be debarred from all the exams.

