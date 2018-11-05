English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Huge Fire Breaks Out at a Garbage Dump in Delhi's Jangpura, Nearby Shanties Gutted
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a garbage dump in Delhi's Jangpura area in the early hours of Monday. Within minutes, the fire spread to the nearby shanties. However, there are no reports of casualties so far.
Local people alerted the police, who rescued the slum dwellers. Several fire engines have been rushed to the spot.
The fire at the garbage dump in the heart of the capital broke out just as Delhi'ites breathed easy on Sunday after the air quality improved, due to increased wind speed and steps taken by the government. Rain and strong winds in the hilly states around Delhi too helped bring down the pollution levels.
However, the authorities say there could be 'severe' deterioration from November 5 due to unfavourable meteorological conditions.
The authorities have stepped up efforts to combat pollution, which includes measures like halting construction activities and regulating traffic. Civil construction has also been suspended in Delhi and suburbs.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has also directed the Transport Department and the Traffic Police to intensify checking of polluting vehicles and control travel congestion in the region during November 1-10.
Around 43 teams have been formed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for night patrolling to check incidents of burning of garbage.
Around 110 vehicles have been deployed for sprinkling water on roads and 12 mechanical dust sweeping machines have also been deployed.
