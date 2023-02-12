CHANGE LANGUAGE
‘Huge Investments in Infrastructure’: PM Modi Unveils 246-km Section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

Last Updated: February 12, 2023, 16:31 IST

Dausa, India

PM Modi being felicitated by Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during the inauguration of a section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and various other projects, in Dausa (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a 246km section of the DelhiMumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa.

Inaugurating the 246-km long Delhi-Lalsot-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Centre’s efforts at boosting the infrastructure of India. He said the Centre has made huge investments in infrastructure in the last 9 years as he laid the foundation stone of several road projects worth more than Rs. 18,100 crores in Dausa.

The PM pressed the button of a remote to mark the opening of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS V K Singh, Union minister Gajendra Singh and other leaders were also present on the stage at the function.

The new stretch is set to reduce the travel time from the national capital to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours.

During his address in Dausa, PM Modi said, “In this budget, we have made a provision of 10 lakh crores for infrastructure and it is 5 times more as compared to 2014."

“The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor are going to become two strong pillars of progress for Rajasthan and the country. These projects are going to change the picture of this entire region including Rajasthan in the coming times,” he further added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar addressed the programme through a video link. While Gehlot joined the programme from the chief minister’s residence in Jaipur, Khattar addressed the programme from a function held in Nuh district.

Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister also inaugurated year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of social reformer and Arya Samaj founder Dayanand Saraswati in Delhi.

Notably, the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will pass through six states-Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra- and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

