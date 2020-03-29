Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Huge Stock of Masks, Sanitisers Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Seized in Mumbai, 10 Arrested

The seizure and arrests were made after raids were conducted in Goregaon East, Mankhurd and Dharavi areas on Saturday, police said.

PTI

Updated:March 29, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Huge Stock of Masks, Sanitisers Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Seized in Mumbai, 10 Arrested
(Image only for representational purpose)

Mumbai: Police have seized masks worth Rs 1 crore and hand sanitisers costing Rs 7 lakh from three places in Mumbai and arrested 10 people in this connection for trying to profiteer from the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Sunday.

The seizure and arrests were made after raids were conducted in Goregaon East, Mankhurd and Dharavi areas on Saturday, they said.

The first raid was conducted on a shop in Gokuldham locality in Goregaon East by Crime Branch's Unit VIII where 614 sanitiser bottles worth Rs 2.22 lakh were seized and the establishment's owner Bharat Dubaria was handed over to Dindoshi police station for further action, officials said.

A team of Unit X under senior inspector Sunil Mane raided a godown in Bainganwadi in Mankhurd and seized 2,97,800 masks worth Rs 74.90 lakh, and arrested four people, including a woman, they said.

"Accused Hussain Akhtar Niyazi (28), Khurshida Salim Sheikh (30), Shahid Abdul Kudus (25) and Vikas Laovejibhai Parmar (30) were handed over to Shivaji Nagar police station," Mane said.

The third raid, by Unit XI, in Dharavi saw the seizure of 3,000 sanitiser bottles worth Rs 4.5 lakh and 1.51 lakh masks worth Rs 22.74 lakh.

Five people, identified as Adarsh Harishchandra Mishra (21), Shubham Kishor Tiwari (23), Asharaf Jamal Sheikh (50), Akhtar Hussain Faruqui (48) and Yusuf Ansari (31), were held during the raid, an official said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram