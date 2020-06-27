Huge Swarms of Crop-Destroying Locusts Cover Skies in Gurugram, Residents Share Videos

Huge swarms of crop destroying locusts reached Gurugram on Saturday morning, right next to Delhi, and covered large tracts of the region.

Many residents of the city as well as nearby villages posted videos of the locust swarms flying in. The photos and videos showed the swarms covering the sky near the commercial Cyber Hub area of Gurgaon.

Breakfast with a view!! Locust attack in DLF Phase 2, gurgaon. #LocustsAttack pic.twitter.com/RhgwLgle6P — Sagar Chawla (@sagarchawla8) June 27, 2020

Locust attacks were reported from Bhigarh Kheri, Rajendra Park, Surat Nagar, Laxman Vihar and Daulatabad Flyover in the city. Residents of DLF Phase 2 shared images and videos of locust swarms covering the skies on Saturday morning.

The Gurgaon District Administration had issued a locust warning for the district on Friday evening, advising residents to keep windows and doors locked and to make loud noises.

“Farmers should keep spraying pumps ready. The agriculture department has also alerted its employees, who are making people aware of the precautions to be taken to prevent locust attacks in villages,” the advisory said.

Massive swarms of desert locusts have been destroying crops in many parts of western and central India, spearing into Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab now, after Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. The central government has set up 11 control rooms to coordinate the response.