'Hum Do Humare Do': Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig at Renaming of Gujarat Stadium After PM Modi

In a dig at a cricket ground in Gujarat being renamed after Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday again invoked his ’Hum do humare do’ jibe, claiming that truth was out with the stadium having the prime minister’s name, two ends being named after corporate houses and Amit Shah’s son being involved in cricket administration.

Amid the controversy over the cricket stadium in Gujarat being renamed after Prime Minister Modi, the government on Wednesday said the name change involves only the Motera stadium and the entire sports complex continues to be named after Sardar Patel. Soon after President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which will now be known as ’Narendra Modi stadium’, social media was flooded with remarks including by some leaders of the Congress and other opposition parties who alleged that the renaming exercise amounted to an ”insult” to Sardar Patel.