Human Chain Protesters Call upon Tamil Nadu Guv to Release Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

Addressing the Governor, the protesters were seen carrying placards saying, 'Twenty eight years of injustice is enough.'

Updated:March 9, 2019, 8:36 PM IST
Various Tamil organisations participate in a human chain agitation urging Governor Banwarilal Purohit to release all seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Coimbatore: Various Tamil organisations on Saturday participated in a human chain agitation urging Governor Banwarilal Purohit to release all seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The human chain was organised by Arputhammal, mother of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts. She will also be meeting the leaders of various political parties and seek their support for the protest.

Addressing the Governor, the protesters were seen carrying placards saying, “Twenty eight years of injustice is enough.”

The human chain was formed at seven places including Chennai, Madurai and Salem.

"The state assembly has passed a resolution to release the seven convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case but the Governor has not signed the papers approving the release till now," said Arputhammal. "The Governor should take immediate action on the same," Arputhammal told news agency ANI.

Demanding a quick action on the same, DMK president MK Stalin tweeted, "Edapadi Palaniswami government has entered an alliance with the BJP that only proposes schemes that are detrimental to the interest of the state. The chief minister should immediately meet the governor and ask him to release the convicts. Despite a recommendation from the state government, why is the Governor delaying the release of the convicts?"




On Wednesday, an AIADMK source told News18 how the release of the convicts will help the BJP's 'mega alliance' ahead of the polls. The AIADMK said it could turn the public sentiment in party’s favour.

The release of Rajiv Gandhi's assassins was one of the issues raised by former CM J Jayalalithaa in February 2014, ahead of then Lok Sabha elections. Jayalalithaa had gone so far as to give the central government a three-day ultimatum to ensure the release of convicts, who have now been in jail for 28 years.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
